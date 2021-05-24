Novak Djokovic would hope he doesn't draw Rafael Nadal at RG, but if it's a 5-setter he's right there with Nadal: Marion Bartoli

Marion Bartoli recently claimed that Novak Djokovic would be hoping to avoid Rafael Nadal in his half of the draw at the 2021 French Open. But Bartoli also believes that if the two legends do meet and the match goes to five sets, Djokovic would fancy his chances of beating the Spaniard.

While Novak Djokovic enters Roland Garros as the top seed, Rafael Nadal is seeded third behind Daniil Medvedev. As such, there is a strong chance of Novak Djokovic drawing Rafael Nadal in his half, meaning the two could lock horns in the semifinals itself.

Speaking on Tennis Majors along with Ben Rothenberg, Marion Bartoli opined that Novak Djokovic would be keen to avoid Nadal before the final.

"Of course it (a potential Djokovic-Nadal final) depends on the draw and I think that Novak will really hope massively that he doesn't draw obviously, Rafa," Bartoli said.

The Frenchwoman then pointed out that given how well he played against Rafael Nadal in the Italian Open final, Novak Djokovic can't be counted out in a marathon five-setter. Bartoli believes that the Rome match would have given Djokovic a good idea of where his level is currently - and that it is not too far from Nadal's.

"But I think the final in Rome was very interesting because even though Djokovic had two matches to play the day before he was still right there and competing a lot better than what he did in the final at Roland Garros a few months back," Bartoli said. "I think that was a big signal for him just to see that he has the level and if he goes to a five-setter he is right there with Rafa on clay."

Marion Bartoli believes Novak Djokovic will fancy his chances against Rafael Nadal

The former Wimbledon champion further stressed that Novak Djokovic sorely needed the positive showing at the Italian Open, given that he had endured a lackluster start to his claycourt campaign.

"And I think that was for him the main point because obviously skipping Madrid and not arriving with a lot of confidence on clay, not doing well in Monte Carlo and Belgrade was really for him a big question mark whether this year he would still be able to play well on clay," Bartoli continued. "So I think that tournament (Rome) for him was crucial for his confidence to go to Roland Garros and knowing he can do it."

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are peaking when it matters the most: Ben Rothenberg

Ben Rothenberg believes Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are peaking at the right time

New York Times journalist Ben Rothenberg also gave his two cents on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's chances at this year's French Open.

Rothenberg claimed the famed duo have found their peak form at the perfect time after suffering slow starts to their respective clay seasons. The American also reckons that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the clear favorites in Paris. and that the Next Gen have to play out of their skins to get past the two on clay.

"I think these two guys are peaking when it matters most," Rothenberg said. "They were largely absent lately, both literally and in terms of their peak form earlier in the season. We've seen Rafa do this many times. I think the Next Gen is still a ways off and still has something to prove if they’re going to disrupt these two on clay."