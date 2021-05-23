Rafael Nadal says he's not opposed to casual drinking, claims alcohol can be beneficial on a mental level

Rafael Nadal recently became the brand ambassador for Dutch brewery Amstel, who availed the Spaniard's services to promote their non-alcoholic beer, among other drinks.

When quizzed about his views regarding alcohol consumption by Spanish daily El Mundo, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he had no problem as long as it was done in a responsible manner.

"Well, in the end you can take a 0'0 (non-alcoholic beer) or one that is not 0'0," Nadal said. "There is no problem as long as you do it in a responsible way. I am not a person who does not drink alcohol. I drink alcohol when I can and when I can't, I don't. I believe that in this life there is time for everything, you just have to find your moments."

Rafael Nadal said that while it's important to enjoy life, drinking alcohol is not a necessity in that regard.

"In the end I think that having fun is an important part of life," Nadal added. "Obviously, if you tell me: "you have to get drunk every week", then I don't like that idea. I also don't like the idea that to have a good time you have to get drunk. There are many ways to have fun."

The Mallorcan revealed that he thinks consuming alcohol is beneficial on a mental level.

"It is true that there are times when you are with friends, you go out to dinner and you do feel like consuming some alcohol," Nadal added. "And, as I have already told you, I have tried to do it, almost always, in a responsible way. I think it is something that can even be good. I don't know at the health level, but I do at the mental level."

Shifting his focus to tennis, Rafael Nadal spoke about the importance of doing well at Roland Garros, which he considers one of the "most important tournaments" of his career.

Rafael Nadal

"Right now the truth is that, as always, Roland Garros is a very important tournament for everyone," added the Mallorcan. "And, in this case, for me it is the most important tournament of my career, without a doubt. The only thing I'm focusing on right now is trying to do my best, right?"

Will decide when the time comes: Rafael Nadal on Tokyo Olympics participation

Rafael Nadal during the 2016 Olympics

Japan is currently gripped by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled have mounted in recent weeks.

Rafael Nadal said he was yet to make up his mind regarding his participation in Tokyo and that he would only be able to give a clear answer once he organizes his schedule.

"Nowadays, one has to analyze things a little differently and I also have a different age," Nadal explained. "I am 35 years old in a few days and the reality is that I also have to listen to my body. And the decision of the Olympics ... Well, when the time comes, it will be decided. It is neither in doubt nor in no doubt. I am not clear about my tournaments on the circuit."