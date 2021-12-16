Novak Djokovic hosts Kevin Pietersen at his tennis academy

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic played host to former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen during the latter's recent visit to Serbia. Pietersen took to Instagram to post photos of the two of them together, thanking the tennis player for the gesture.

The duo were at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, the tennis academy run by the Serb in his home town. Novak Djokovic is currently back home as preparations are underway before the start of the 2022 season in Australia from January 1.

"I just wanted to sit where the legend sits & now I’m in trouble - AGAIN! The kindness in this gentleman’s heart is something to be admired! Belgrade is ❤️!" Pietersen wrote on instagram. "See you again soon, @djokernole," he added.

South Africa-born Pietersen is a brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Hublot. Since August 2021, Novak Djokovic has also recently entered into a partnership with the company.

Pietersen also posted an Instagram story of the two of them wearing their Hublot watches, congratulating Djokovic for joining the Hublot family.

Screen grab from Kevin Pietersen's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic thanked the cricketer for his visit to Serbia and his tennis academy, sharing the photo on his Instagram story as well.

"Thank you KP for visiting Serbia and Novak Tennis Centre," Djokovic wrote.

Screen grab from Novak Djokovic's Instagram story

"One of the greatest projects of my life is the Academy" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic considers his tennis academy to be one of his biggest life projects

Speaking to SportKlub in 2020, the 20-time Grand Slam winner stated that he considered his tennis academy to be one of the most important projects he has undertaken in his life. He also expressed a desire to expand his academy to more countries in the future.

"One of the greatest projects of my life is the Academy," Djokovic said. "Through the Novak Tennis Club I am testing some things that will be part of a great system in the future," he added.

Despite his very busy schedule, Djokovic is known to be very involved in the operations of his academy.

Younes El Aynaoui, a former ATP player and one of the trainers at the Novak Tennis Center, recently praised Djokovic for checking up on how the academy is faring even in the midst of his packed schedule.

"He decides every little thing for the academy," El Aynaoui said. "Even shortly before a match, he checks whether everything is going well at the academy," he added.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya