Alexander Zverev believes that Novak Djokovic won't sail through the French Open final despite being the overwhelming favorite to clinch the title.

Djokovic defeated an ailing Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the 2023 Roland Garros semifinals to book his place in the final. In the other semifinal on Friday, Casper Ruud looked at his dominant best, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 against Zverev.

A year after losing to Rafael Nadal in the Paris Major final, Ruud will look to make amends in Sunday's final and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. Djokovic, on the other hand, will be chasing a men's record 23rd Slam title in his 34th Major championship match.

At his post-match press conference, Zverev opined that Djokovic, like any other player, will face pressure heading into a match where he could script history.

Zverev referenced the 2021 US Open final, where the Serbian was one win away from holding all four Major trophies that year, aka, the Calendar Slam. However, it was Daniil Medvedev who emerged victorious in the end.

"Novak is one of the best players in the world, that's for sure, but when you're on the brink of history I think that adds a little bit of pressure. You remember the US Open final he had with Medvedev after beating me in the semis still?" he said.

"The pressure, you know, we are all human. Novak is human. We all feel it. So I think for him, for Casper, that's the best scenario, to be honest," he added.

While Zverev acknowledged that Djokovic will head into the final as the favorite, he warned against underestimating Ruud.

"Look, Casper is in a Grand Slam final for a reason. You know, if you're in a Grand Slam final you have chances because you're that good of a player. Is Novak the favorite? Yes, of course. There is no question about it. He knows how it's done. He knows how to do it," he said.

"But Casper is playing great tennis," he added. "If I would have to bet money, maybe I wouldn't bet on Casper too much (smiling). Does he have chances? Yes, he does. He's playing amazing tennis and I think he deserves to be in the final."

"I think that having pressure is a privilege" - Confident Novak Djokovic heads into French Open final against Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic knows what's at stake when he takes on Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final. While acknowledging that he'll feel some pressure heading into the match, the Serb defiantly stated that it was also a motivating factor for him.

"Pressure is always on my shoulders, so it's not going to be different. But it's part of my sport, part of my life, all that I do. I think that having pressure is a privilege. But it's a source of motivation, as well. Great motivation to play well and to reach Sunday," he said in a press conference.

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, will be halfway to the Calendar Slam if he triumphs in Paris. Asked if it was on his mind, the World No. 3 stated that he's focused on the Roland Garros final and nothing beyond that.

"I'm not thinking about calendar slam. I'm thinking really just to win another Grand Slam title here on Sunday, and I'm so close. I know it. I know the feeling. I've had this feeling quite a few times in my career. So I know how I need to handle myself, my emotions, my day tomorrow, and after tomorrow, and to approach the finals in the best possible way," he opined.

If Djokovic wins the French Open, he will not only win his 23rd Grand Slam title but also replace Carloz Alcaraz as the ATP World No. 1.

