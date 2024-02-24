Novak Djokovic recently suggested that he's done chasing records and is in the process of creating new ones.

Djokovic began his tennis journey in the year 2003 and for the first few years, watched the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal create milestones. He then went toe-to-toe with the two for the next decade and a half, breaking almost every record that came his way.

As his career turns 21 years old, there might not be much left for the Serb to chase. He is already the first man to win 24 Grand Slam titles, spend more than 400 weeks as the World No. 1, triumph at all Majors at least thrice, clinch seven Year-end Championships, and secure 40 Masters titles, among other records.

Also, Djokovic is naturally the one with the most earnings in prize money. As of February 2024, he has earned close to $182 million, which is nearly $47 million more than Nadal, who is second on the list.

The Serb recently sat down for a conversation with Sports Illustrated and claimed that he's tasked himself to create and not chase.

"I don't feel like I'm chasing anything now. I feel like I'm creating. That's kind of a mindset I have," he said.

At 36 years old, Djokovic believes he's capable of setting a few more milestones as long as he continues to hold strong against the youthful.

"Maybe the moment will become closer once I start not to win the Grand Slams and not to be able to be one of the main contenders for major titles. And once the young guys start kicking my butt, then I'll probably start to rethink and question whether I should keep going. But for now, it's all good," he spoke, while reflecting on his thoughts about retirement.

Novak Djokovic eyeing a record sixth title at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic lifts the 2016 Indian Wells men's singles trophy

Novak Djokovic might not have had the desired start to the year as he failed to win an 11th title at the Australian Open, but he will be eyeing a record sixth title at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

The Serb has already won the title on five occasions— in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016. He sits atop the all-time winners' tally, tied with Roger Federer, who also lifted the men's singles trophy five times (2004, 2005, 2006, 2012, and 2017).

Notably, Djokovic hasn't competed at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden since 2019. He suffered a Round-of-32 exit that year with a shock 6-4, 6-4 loss to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 2024 Indian Wells Open 2024 will start on Wednesday, March 6.

