Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will face his biggest challenge at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in the form of top seed and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

But the Serb, true to character, has maintained that he doesn't need anyone to give him extra motivation when it comes to Grand Slams as he already knows he needs to win seven matches in two weeks to take home the trophy. With 23 to his name, the most by any man in tennis history, it is hard to find anyone more qualified than Djokovic to make that assessment.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of his Wimbledon opener, the World No. 2 was asked how invigorating it was to come up against a younger opponent like Alcaraz, especially at this stage in his career. Djokovic dismissed the question by saying that there will always be someone new coming up in the world of competitive sports.

"There's always someone out there. There always has been and always will be. For me, I don't need to have Carlos or anybody else really to find that extra drive and motivation when I enter slams because I know that I have to win seven matches to win a title," Djokovic said.

Knowing that, it was immaterial to the 36-year-old who stood across the net from him, as his main attention was focused only on himself and his game.

"So whoever I get to face across the net, it doesn't make a difference for me. I need to do what I need to do. Most of my attention is focused on my body and my mind, my game, trying to I guess bring it to the optimal state where I'm performing my best every match," Djokovic said.

"Carlos Alcaraz is a very nice guy who is carrying himself very maturely for a 20-year-old" - Novak Djokovic

Regardless, Novak Djokovic was all praise for Carlos Alcaraz during the press conference, hailing him for his maturity and his intense game style as well as his "nice personality" off the court.

"Carlos is a very nice guy who is carrying himself very I think maturely for a 20-year-old. Already has plenty of accolades to his name, making history of the game so young. I think he's great for the game as a player who brings a lot of intensity, energy on the court, and also being very humble and having a nice personality off the courts," Djokovic said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further lauded the Spaniard's coach, former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, and the rest of his team for guiding him, adding that they were functioning very well as a unit in mentoring the youngster.

"I think for someone his age, it's impressive, everything he's doing. With his team, of course, he's got Juan Carlos Ferrero, former No. 1 in the world in his corner, who can guide him and mentor him. They've been functioning very well as a team," Djokovic said.

In pursuit of his record-tying eighth title at Wimbledon, the Serb will kickstart his campaign against Pedro Cachin. Alcaraz, meanwhile, will take on Jeremy Chardy in his SW19 opener.

