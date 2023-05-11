Novak Djokovic opened up about his life and the choices that led to such a successful career. The veteran Serb believes he is blessed to have experienced so much success. He also stated that he cannot complain about his life as it is not difficult.

Joint-record 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest players ever to have played the sport. The six-time Italian Open champion is bidding for a seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. He begins his campaign against World No. 61 Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round on Friday, May 12.

In a press conference before his opening match, the Serb was asked about the toughest choice he has made in life. Djokovic responded candidly, stating that it was difficult to choose one choice that altered his life. The Serb also mentioned he is lucky and blessed to have had so much success in his career.

“There's so many difficult decisions and choices I had to make in my career, in my life. I mean, it's hard to pick one and say, ‘Okay, this is something that has created an incredible transformation in my life’,” said the World No. 1.

“It's the sacrifices that you have to make really on a daily basis, that we all have to make,” said the 35-year-old. “I don't want to sit here and tell you how difficult my life is because it's not (smiling). People with far more difficult things that they're experiencing in their lives.

“I was very lucky in my career, in my life, to experience what I have, to be granted by God this opportunity to be able to play so long and be so successful,” he added. “I've been blessed, no doubt about it.”

However, the 35-year-old admitted that choosing to play tennis professionally was his most important decision.

“I think the most important one was to be professional athlete, professional tennis player. At that time when I was really young, a teenager, I didn't know what it means to be a professional tennis player, all the pros and cons,” the Serb said.

“It’s nice to hear [Holger Rune] would like to have dinner with me” - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune

Djokovic said it was “nice to hear” that youngster Holger Rune wanted to have dinner with him, while also stating that if he were to receive an invitation, the 35-year-old would definitely accept it.

“It's nice to hear from him that he would like to have a dinner with me,” said the Serb. “I hope he invites me. I still didn't get a question. If I do, I'll gladly accept it.”

Djokovic also admitted he has trained with the young Dane a few times and that he would help the 20-year-old with anything he needs. The 35-year-old stated he is always open to helping any young players with his 20-odd years of experience.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes