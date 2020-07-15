Novak Djokovic: 'If there is a paradise on earth, it is at the Bosnian Pyramids'

Novak Djokovic is currently holidaying with his family in Sarajevo, and he seems to have found divine intervention there.

Novak and his wife Jelena recently tested negative for COVID-19 and got the all-clear to go on a short trip outside Serbia. The 17-time Grand Slam champion visited the ‘Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun’ archaeological park yesterday, where he was accompanied by the controversial guru Semir Osmanagic.

Novak Djokovic with Semir Osmanagic

Osmanagic has been a long-standing propagandist of the ‘Bosnian Pyramids’. Ever since 'discovering' them in 2005, he has attributed a great variety of powers to the pyramids.

The Texas-based pseudo-scientist recently made a startling claim that the pyramids had the capability to cure COVID-19. While none of his claims have been substantiated by reliable experts, Novak Djokovic seems to have developed a keen interest towards them.

This is a unique experience for me: Novak Djokovic on visiting Bosnian pyramids

Novak Djokovic is a long-term admirer of alternative therapy

Novak Djokovic had an interaction with Osmanagic yesterday while visiting the pyramids with him. The tennis star seemed quite awestruck by what he had experienced during his visit, and relayed his sentiments to the infamous guru:

"If there is a paradise on earth, then it is here. There are several places in my life that I have visited where I feel completely fulfilled in every way. This is a unique experience for me. I am in what they call the alternative world today, even though we know that it is the original world, for over a decade and I have been to various places that were considered energy hubs and have concentric circles, etc."

The reigning Wimbledon champion then elaborated on why this was a unique experience for him, and at the same time showered immense praise on Osmanagic. Novak Djokovic seemed to be in awe of the self-proclaimed archaeologist as he said:

"In fact, I experienced something similar to Rtanj Mountain in Serbia, and there are no superlatives and words of praise that would describe you for everything you did here. Let me not flatter you, but you know everything well. The number of volunteers essentially shows whether you are doing something good for the community, for the country. I watched the people who work here and who work with you, and I saw the bliss on people's faces, the gratitude that they are part of a project like this."

Novak Djokovic: Tennis' foremost advocate of alternate science / therapy?

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is clearly a man with strong inclinations towards pseudoscience. This now seems like an active interest of his when he's not trading shots with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

At the start of the COVID-19 lock-down, Djokovic practically came out as an anti-vaxxer. He is also a firm believer in alternative therapies and the healing powers that 'positive emotions' supposedly possess.

Undaunted, ATP #1 Novak Djokovic continues to give his big platform over to some truly nutty pseudoscience blabber.



Not as potentially dangerous as being anti-vaccines, but NO, you cannot change the molecular structure of water with your emotions, ffs.pic.twitter.com/BHzjOLe4r9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 7, 2020

All things considered, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Novak Djokovic openly supports the dubious works and claims of Semir Osmanagic.

"You are an inventor and a man who actually discovered something that will be of great energy, spiritual importance, for the prosperity of the world. Not only the Balkans, Bosnia, but for all of us," the World No. 1 said.

While there is no doubt that Novak Djokovic is among the best in his profession, there is growing consensus that he may no longer be the ideal role model for his fans.