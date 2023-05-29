Novak Djokovic sought to highlight the recent flare-up in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo following his opening round 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 win against Aleksandar Kovačević at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic, who has been at the heart of many a controversy regarding his stance on the COVID vaccine and his decision to play in Tel Aviv last year, stirred up yet another storm. This time, it is through comments on the current unrest in Kosovo, which has led to Serbia keeping its army on high alert.

While calling for an end to the violence, the Serb wrote out a camera note stating, "Kosovo is at the heart of Serbia," Many on social media have taken exception to this, given that Kosovo is now an independent country.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



apnews.com/article/kosovo… Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. apnews.com/article/kosovo… https://t.co/A6ciqPX2WI

"Djokovic wrote 'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence' on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region"

The recent tension rose in the wake of ethnic Albanians attempting to move to their offices following elections which were boycotted by Serbs. The latter are in a majority in the region.

While Kosovo's independence, which was declared in 2008, has been recognised by several countries the world over, Serbia has refused to do so. It considers the region part of itself.

Novak Djokovic, whose "Kosovo is Serbia" comment was criticized by many back in 2008, came under fire for his latest statement. One tennis fan claimed that the tennis star likes to create controversy.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Djokovic didn’t comment publicly on the Kosovo issue for a long time, but he has before.



Back in 2008, right after his first major win, he recorded a video message for a “Kosovo is Serbia” rally in Belgrade. Djokovic didn’t comment publicly on the Kosovo issue for a long time, but he has before.Back in 2008, right after his first major win, he recorded a video message for a “Kosovo is Serbia” rally in Belgrade. https://t.co/pMmYnZxoeW

AndersJ @Johansson85 @BenRothenberg Kosovo is an independent county recognized by the United Nations. Djokovid just likes to create controversy @BenRothenberg Kosovo is an independent county recognized by the United Nations. Djokovid just likes to create controversy

"Kosovo is an independent county recognized by the United Nations. Djokovid just likes to create controversy"

On the court, however, Novak Djokovic was composed as ever during the course of an opening-round win.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz advance in similar fashion at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic after getting past Kovacevic

Novak Djokovic registered a fluent first-round win against Aleksandar Kovačević in his quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris on Monday, May 29.

The two-time French Open champion who cruised through in the first couple of sets was put to the test in the third. But he managed to come through in the tie-break to set up a second-round clash against Marton Fucsovics.

The Hungarian is yet to beat Djokovic, having gone down on all four occasions that the two have met.

Djokovic, who lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, thus remains on course for a possible semifinal encounter against top-seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Much like Djokovic, the Spaniard made merry in the first two sets against Flavio Cobolli before being stretched in the third. But, he finally came away with a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win. The 20-year-old will face Taro Daniel of Japan on Wednesday, May 31.

Novak Djokovic, who is currently ranked World No. 3, has been drawn in the same half as Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Grand Slam.

