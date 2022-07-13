Novak Djokovic inaugurates tennis courts in Visoko, Bosnia three days after Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic is back in action just three days after winning his seventh Wimbledon title.

Djokovic, who beat Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth successive final at SW19 was in Bosnia to inaugurate two new tennis couts.

The newly-crowned Wimbledon champion was in the city of Visoko, which is said to house an ancient man-made pyramid complex.

Bosnian businessman and author Semir Osmanagic, the founder of the complex, hosted the 35-year-old, who is reported to have come up with the idea of constructing the courts while on a previous visit to the site.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also played an exhibition match against World No. 17 Ivan Dodig of Croatia at Visoko.

"We have agreed to build in our park two courts for training of the top level players, one hard-court and another one with clay surface," Osmanagic was quoted as saying. "The idea is to offer players and Djokovic's friends the chance to train and have free accomodation."

"We also want to organise here a Pyramid Cup for players from the region and want notably to motivate youngsters to play tennis and other sports," he added.

Novak Djokovic inches closer to Nadal's Grand Slam tally after Wimbledon win

Djokovic is set to miss the US Open and the Australian Open owing to nto being vaccinated

Novak Djokovic created history by equalling Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles after brushing aside Kyrgios' resistance in the Wimbledon finals.

The win also marked the Serb's fourth consecutive triumph on the grasscourt at Wimbledon after having won just one tournament - the Italian Open - this season.

With the win at SW19, Djokovic inches closer to Rafael Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

The former World No. 1 may have to wait a while before adding to his Grand Slam tally as he is set to miss the US Open and next year's Australian Open owing to his vaccination status as things currently stand.

Novak Djokovic is one win drawing level with Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

The Serb, who was the defending champion at the Australian Open, had to miss out on playing the Grand Slam earlier this year after his visa was revoked by the Australian Government.

