Novak Djokovic injury concern debunked: Reason behind Serb's elbow sleeve comes to light just ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic recently appeared to make the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium before the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was seen wearing a protective white sleeve on his right arm ahead of his 2025 US Open run.

While appearing for the first pitch at the Major League Baseball clash between the NY Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, the tennis superstar was seen wearing an arm band. This led to some fans being concerned that Djokovic might be dealing with an injury ahead of the US Open.

But fans can breathe a sigh of relief as according to PR Newswire via Incrediwear, Novak Djokovic has joined the brand as an investor and is also the Global Brand Ambassador. The sleeve from Incrediwear is powered by body heat and is used for recovery by using "infrared and negative ion therapy".

The founder and CEO of Incrediwear, Jackson Corley, shared his thoughts as the player joined forces with the brand, adding:

"When one of the world's greatest athletes reaches out because our product made a difference, that's the power of real results. Novak shares our belief that recovery is the foundation of performance, and we're proud to welcome him as both an investor and brand ambassador."

Novak Djokovic has won 72 big titles, 40 ATP Masters titles, among other decorated achievements. During his 2025 season, he clinched his 100th ATP singles title after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the final at the Geneva Open. At the French Open, he reached his record-extending 51st major semifinal, among other feats.

Djokovic recently played at the revamped US Open Mixed Doubles Championship with Olga Danilovic. They lost in the first round to Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev. The tennis legend will be looking to win his 25th Grand Slam at the US Open, which will be held from Sunday, August 24 to Sunday, September 7 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

For his first match at the US Open, Djokovic will lock horns with 19-year-old American player Learner Tien.

Novak Djokovic joins ASICS House of Tennis Event in an all-black collection

Novak Djokovic at ASICS House Of Tennis Player Event - Source: Getty

Ahead of the US Open, ASICS, a Japanese multinational sports brand, featured its Night Energy collection at its recent tennis event in New York City. The event was attended by Djokovic, who sported an all-black outfit.

"All-black attire today, black shoes, it feels good. Being in the most exciting and vibrant city in the world is always fun. Night session at Arthur Ashe is probably the most famous night session we have in tennis overall," he shared via Women's Wear Daily.

The brand's newest Night collection will be showcased at the US Open by the top stars, including Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and others.

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More