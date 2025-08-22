  • home icon
  Alarm bells ring after Novak Djokovic's Yankees visit as fans notice worrying detail about his physical appearance before US Open

Alarm bells ring after Novak Djokovic's Yankees visit as fans notice worrying detail about his physical appearance before US Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 22, 2025 05:35 GMT
Alarm bells ring after Novak Djokovic's Yankees visit as fans notice worrying detail about his physical appearance before US Open

On Thursday, August 21, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic arrived at Yankee Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Yankees catcher Austin Wells caught Djokovic's pitch, which bounced just before the batting plate.

Djokovic arrived there wearing a navy blue T-shirt and pants. But what caught the attention of the fans was the arm band or the protective white sleeve he was wearing. This has left many worrying if the 24-time Grand Slam champion was fit to compete at the 2025 US Open.

"MLB: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic threw out the 1st pitch at Yankee Stadium tonight but did he really need that arm band? 😀," SHARP wrote on X.
"That arm band was totally necessary for that throw," one fan wrote.
"MY GOAT WOULDN'T BOUNCE HIS CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH AFTER TURNING UP WEARING AN ELBOW SLEEVE UNDERNEATH HIS POLO," another added.
"@Yankees @DjokerNole @TheJudge44 Saving the arm for the US Open," one fan commented.
"Djoker nails the Yankee Stadium pitch! Can he ace the US Open too? 🎾⚾" one fan asked.
"Even the king of serves struggles to throw 60 feet 6 inches without a bounce," another posted a sarcastic comment.

Before stepping onto the mound, Djokovic exchanged a friendly moment with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The duo exchanged their gears. Djokovic gifted Judge a racquet while the two-time AL MVP gifted the tennis legend a baseball bat. Djokovic also posed alongside Yankees stars Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells.

Novak Djokovic arrives in New York in search of his 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic needs no second introduction as he continues to set benchmarks for the upcoming generations to surpass. After surpassing legends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal regarding the number of Grand Slam titles, the Serb will enter the US Open in search of his historic 25th Major title.

Djokovic will start the tournament in New York as the seventh seed and open his US Open campaign against American rising star Learner Tien. Should he advance, Novak Djokovic could face Alex Michelsen in the third round. A potential showdown with fourth seed Taylor Fritz could be in the waiting. In the potential semifinal matchup, should both players advance, Djokovic might meet Carlos Alcaraz, setting the stage for a blockbuster clash before the final.

If he gets past the Spaniard, there's a chance he could face Jannik Sinner in the final. The Italian defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals.

