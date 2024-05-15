Novak Djokovic injury update: Serb undergoes scans for head injury sustained at Italian Open, reportedly given all clear

Novak Djokovic sustained an unfortunate head injury after his second-round match at the 2024 Italian Open. The Serb, who was ousted in the third round in Italy, reportedly underwent scans for the injury.

After breezing past Corentin Moutet in the second round of the Italian Open, Djokovic was signing autographs for his fans. Unfortunately, the Serb was hit by a fan's metal water bottle on the head after the fan leaned towards him.

Initially, it seemed like a serious injury. Djokovic fell to his knees holding his head and he was escorted into the dressing room soon after.

However, the next day, Djokovic turned up for training with a helmet on his head in a jolly mood. It was believed that his injury might not have been as serious as initially thought.

In the third round, Djokovic faced Alejandro Tabilo. The Chilean stunned the World No. 1 by beating him 6-2, 6-3.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic explained that he felt like a different person on the court. The Serb was worried that the head injury had some effects on his match. He planned on getting scans done.

A recent report from Republika states that Djokovic arrived in Belgrade and got his scans done in the morning on Wednesday. According to the report, there's good news for the fans of the Serb as no anomalies were found in his scans.

"Just no coordination" - Novak Djokovic felt the effects of his head injury during his Italian Open 2024 3R match

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

Novak Djokovic went 0-4 down in the first set during his third-round match at the Italian Open against Alejandro Tabilo. Post-match, the Chileaean claimed that at no point he believed he could have won the match. However, he never let the Serb into the game and won it convincingly.

Djokovic, on the other hand, felt completely different than what he was in the second-round match. He was under high stress and possessed no coordination.

"Training was different. I was going for kind of easy training yesterday. I didn't feel anything, but I also didn't feel the same. Today under high stress, it was quite bad - not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination. A completely different player from what it was two nights ago," Novak Djokovic said in a press conference.

With the injury scare, Djokovic's French Open defense was doubtful. However, if the reports coming out of Serbia are true, Djokovic has cleared all his scans and should be ready to defend his French Open title.

