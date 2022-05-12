"Love the passion, the joy of having the racket in your hand" - Novak Djokovic in Kids Village during off day at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic, who had the day off following his opening-round win at the 2022 Italian Open, spent a day out with the children at the Kids Village in Rome on Wednesday.

The Serb, who is chasing his first title of the year ahead of the French Open, defeated Aslan Karatsev of Russia in his opening match of the tournament.

The 34-year-old was seen teaching children tennis shots, playing some tennis with them and interacting with them.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also passed on some valuable tips for beginners, touching upon the importance of passion and love for the game.

ᖴᖇᗩᑎI @frani2312 Here @DjokerNole gives advice to a guy:”the first thing is important to remember why you start playing tennis,love the passion the joy of having the racket in yr hand because this is a game that u love &u love to be on the court,& after u have to work a little bit no”Love it Here @DjokerNole gives advice to a guy:”the first thing is important to remember why you start playing tennis,love the passion the joy of having the racket in yr hand because this is a game that u love &u love to be on the court,& after u have to work a little bit no”Love it 😂❤️ https://t.co/UNKAjj6JeM

"The first thing is important to remember is why you start playing tennis, love the passion, the joy of having the racket in your hand because this is a game that you love and you love to be on the court and after you have to work a little bit no. Love it."

Incidentally, the Serb also spent time with the kids on his previous visits to Rome, as is evident from this social media post from 2017.

Novak Djokovic faces Stan Wawrinka in last 16 at Italian Open

The Serb in action at the Italian Open in Rome

Novak Djokovic will take on Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the Italian Open. The former World No. 3, who lost in the first round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Open, is making a comeback following a couple of surgeries on his left foot last year.

The Serb leads 19-6 in head-to-head against the 37-year-old, who has won their last two encounters.

Wawrinka got the better of Djokovic in the final of the 2016 US Open while the Serb had to retire during the round-of-16 clash at the 2019 US Open, which was the last meeting between the two prior to Thursday's match.

Wawrinka has accounted for Reilly Opelka and Laslo Djere thus far in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has been making steady progress after missing out on a chunk of early-season tournaments following the vaccine controversy.

The Serb did reach the finals of the Serbia Open where he lost to Andrey Rublev, while Carlos Alcaraz halted Djokovic's progress at the Madrid Open by winning their semifinal in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Djokovic has won the Italian Open five times and has reached back-to-back finals in 2020 and 2021. He emerged victorious in 2020 against Diego Schwartzman but lost to arch-rival Rafael Nadal in their title clash last year.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan