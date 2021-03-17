Novak Djokovic is an "invisible miracle" for Serbia, the whole world knows he is the best of all time: Father Srdjan Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has never been one to hold back while giving his opinion on his son's career and image. And in a recent interview, he claimed that the World No. 1 has been a 'miracle' for the country of Serbia.

"Novak is an invisible miracle," Novak Djokovic's father said. "He appeared at the worst moment for Serbia and for the Serbian people, who faced bombings, sanctions, humiliations and oppressions. Imagine seeing 20 of the richest countries in the world bombarding a small Serbia."

Novak Djokovic grew up in Serbia at a time when the entire Balkan region was ravaged by war and conflict. Djokovic has often talked about the horrifying experiences he encountered in his childhood, and how they shaped him into the person he is today.

"Despite all these problems Novak (Djokovic) appeared, as if God had sent him to show that we are not a genocidal people, that we are not the worst in the world, but that we are part of European civilization and that we have nothing to be ashamed of," Srdjan added.

Srdjan Djokovic was also far from restrained while decrying the criticism his son faces in the media, and claimed that the 'invented' negativity makes the 33-year-old a better player.

"He is not bothered by criticism at all," Srdjan said. "That Serbian stubbornness is well known and I think that when things are invented that have nothing to do with reality, he plays better. Novak wants to show that tennis is not just a game, it is also life, a life for thousands of young players who are struggling."

Novak Djokovic doesn't have the same support that Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal do, which seems amazing to me: Srdjan Djokovic

Roger Federer (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's father went on to talk about the comparisons between his son and his two greatest rivals - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Srdjan asserted that the World No. 1 'amazingly' does not receive the kind of support that his Big 3 peers do.

"For Novak, it is much more difficult because he does not have the support of Federer and Nadal, which seems amazing to me. As if those rich (guys) still do not have enough money and need more millions," the 60-year-old said. "They do not support Novak Djokovic because he fares well with people who can barely make ends meet, this is a very amazing puzzle to me."

Novak Djokovic's father went on to claim that the 'whole world' knows the 18-time Grand Slam champion is the 'best of all time'.

"The whole world, billions of people in the world know that he is the best of all time and the best tennis player in recent years," Srdjan added. "If they think differently, let's leave them, but the vast majority of the world thinks differently. The 97 % of Serbs think that Novak Djokovic is a success and whoever does not think about it, let him stay in the mud he's in."