If anybody thought Novak Djokovic's career graph would take a dip after he suffered a serious elbow injury in 2017, they were in for a surprise. The Serb returned better than ever and now has a legitimate claim to be called the best of the Big 3 - something that 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash feels is already the case.

In a freewheeling chat with Ubitennis editor-in-chief Ubaldo Scanagatta and sports journalist and historian Steve Flink, Cash made no bones of his belief that Novak Djokovic has proved himself to be better than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic started 2020 in commanding fashion, winning his eighth title at the Australian Open that took him to within two of Rafael Nadal's tally of 19 and three of Roger Federer's 20. The energy and hunger that the Serb is still showing are incomparable, and he doesn't seem likely to stop anytime soon.

Cash, who reached a career-high of World No. 4 in the rankings, was absolutely frank in his confession that the 17-time Grand Slam has left no doubt he is better than his two legendary rivals.

"Who is the best player of the lot? It’s Djokovic! It’s clear. He is a freak. He gave a big headstart and he has caught up with them. He is playing with the best players of the world on their surfaces."

Novak Djokovic's head-to-head leads matter a lot: Cash

Roger Federer fell to Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the 2020 Australian Open

By the time Novak Djokovic came to the forefront, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had already tasted Grand Slam glory. With the Swiss and the Spaniard having established their dominance by the mid-2000s, it was deemed impossible for anyone to break their hold over the Majors.

But Novak Djokovic did exactly that. By improving his game and his fitness dramatically, the Serb managed to turn the tables on his two revered rivals by the middle of the 2010s.

Today, Novak Djokovic trumps both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their respective head-to-head records. While he leads Federer 27-23, he is ahead of Nadal by the margin of 29-26.

And it is this very fact that tilts the balance towards the current World No. 1 in any 'Greatest of the Big 3' discussion, according to Cash.

"It’s just hard to go past the reality of head-to-head wins," Cash said. "I know everybody says Roger Federer is the greatest of all time, but he is not even the second greatest of his own era. It’s hard to believe. If you are the best of all time, you should at least be ahead in the head-to-head record with your No. 1 rival, or your No. 2 rival. That will be the very first thing you would say."

Roger Federer can transcend any generation but Novak Djokovic has no flaw: Cash

Roger Federer is the greatest shotmaker, but Novak Djokovic is the best: Pat Cash

Responding to a question from Steve Flink on who is the greatest in terms of ability, Pat Cash elaborated on what he finds special in each of the three. His profound admiration for Roger Federer was evident when he said that the Swiss can transcend any generation with his playing style and his ability to adapt.

Terming the Swiss maestro's effortless game as "pure enjoyment," the two-time Australian Open runner-up went on to say that the gifted Swiss was destined to be the numero uno player whenever he played.

"I think Roger Federer is the one that could transcend any generation, any racquet, any court or any equipment," Cash said. He would have been the No. 1 player whenever he picked up a tennis racquet - whether it was in the 1920s or now...Roger Federer is pure enjoyment because he comes to the net and he can volley. He is so elegant the way he moves."

Cash was equally effusive in his praise for Rafeal Nadal, as he pointed out how the Spaniard has made the best use of technology to sharpen his game and create something 'new'.

"The way that Rafa has been so dominant with this new technology. You know, the lighter, more powerful racquets, more spin...He's created a game that we've never seen before in the history of the sport. Sort of like Vilas, but another level of power and topspin and endurance. And we've never seen that before; never seen anybody hit a left-handed forehand like that in the history of the game. That is really hard to combat," Cash elaborated.

However, the Australian expressed the highest admiration for Novak Djokovic and his pinpoint efficiency, saying that he can do everything well.

"At his best, he is unstoppable," Cash said. "We have seen that a few times, particularly at the Australian Open; he's just absolutely unstoppable when he plays that way. He serves big, hits line after line, when he comes to the net...now, he is very confident at the net; he can volley pretty well."

Cash did say that Roger Federer was the greatest shot-maker of the three, and added that he loves to watch the Swiss play more than the other two. He also expressed amazement at how the 20-time Grand Slam champion has managed to master even the slow courts with his old-school play. But the Australian believes that all of that is dwarfed by the fact that Novak Djokovic now has a grip over Roger Federer in the head-to-head.

"As a shotmaker, Roger Federer is the greatest player but he is old school in many ways. For him to be successful on slow indoor courts and slow grasscourts with heavier balls, it is phenomenal that he has got the record that he has. But you can only say what is in front of us – Novak Djokovic has the best record of them all and is closing in."