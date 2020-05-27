Novak Djokovic

While locked down in Marbella (Spain), Novak Djokovic caught up and practised with his long-time friend Carlos Gomez-Herrera on the courts of Puente Romano. And Gomez-Herrera has a lot of good things to say about how the Serb's humanitarian side has come to the fore once again in this time of crisis.

Most players were unable to go out and train over the past couple of months, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But as some countries have started relaxing the lockdown measures, Gomez-Herrera shared some interesting insights about Novak Djokovic and mentioned how the Serb is the "humblest star" of them all.

A dream came true.

Thanks to @DjokerNole for share such an incredible experience with me.

I'll never forget.

Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/ETCPQpOe2p — Carlos Gomez-Herrera (@xarlygomez) February 24, 2014

Having met Novak Djokovic nearly a decade ago during the Madrid Masters, Carlos Gomez-Herrera has become good friends with the Serb over the years. Whenever Djokovic is in Marbella, he makes sure to meet up with the 30-year-old; in fact, the duo even played doubles together at Dubai 2014.

Novak Djokovic is trying his best to help: Carlos Gomez-Herrera

Novak Djokovic is the President of the ATP Player's Council

Ever since competitive tennis has been brought to a standstill, all the lower-ranked players have been worrying about their income. Carlos Gomez-Herrera, who is currently ranked No. 428, said that despite being an elite player Novak Djokovic is deeply concerned with the situation and has constantly sought information about the players' well-being.

As the President of the Player's Council, Novak Djokovic is promoting the Player Relief Fund which seeks to provide assistance to those ranked outside the top 100. In addition, the Serb has also been doing a lot of charity work through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, in order to help families affected by the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic has publicly acknowledged the unfortunate condition of the lower-ranked players, pledging to help them as much as he can. And Gomez-Herrera has now reinforced that Djokovic is in fact doing all that he can to ease the lives of the less privileged.

"Novak is working for all of us," said Gomez-Herrera. "He is very aware of the struggles and in all this confinement he has lived it first-hand. He has asked me for a lot of information."

The best part, according to Gomez-Herrera, is that the World No. 1 is not doing any of it for publicity. But the Spaniard added that not everyone has come forward in support of Djokovic's initiatives.

"The one who helps the most is not the one who advertises it the most; the one who helps the most is the one who gets on and does it," Gomez-Herrera said. "He (Novak) is trying to help, but he does not receive unanimous support."

I do not see him as Novak Djokovic, but as a great friend: Gomez-Herrera

Throughout their years of friendship, Gomez-Herrera has been struck by the humility of Novak Djokovic. Even though the Serb has 17 Grand Slams to his name, he still remains the simple, down to earth guy who cares deeply for the playing fraternity.

"He (Novak Djokovic) is the humblest star there is. If I need something, there he is. He is a great athlete, but also an extraordinary person," Carlos Gomez-Herrera shared.

Back in Belgrade, the Novak Djokovic has launched the Adria Tour - a series of five exhibition matches in the Balkans, which will be held between June and July. The purpose of this initiative is again philanthropic - to help out charity organizations fighting against COVID-19.

Even during their recent practice session at Marbella, Novak Djokovic was seen fixing the net and pulling the rake to smooth out the surface - jobs usually reserved for operational staff. That made Gomez-Herrera realize that nothing has changed in the Serb - not even after he has become the biggest star in the sport.

"It is a reflection that being number one and having the success you have is not worth believing that you are above others," Gomez-Herrera said.