Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner's 2023 ATP Finals title clash creates history, becomes the most watched tennis match in Italy 

The 2023 ATP finals title clash between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner was the most-watched tennis match ever in Italy.

More than six million people (on RAI 1 and Sky Sports combined) tuned in on Sunday, November 19, to witness the summit clash of one of the biggest events of the ATP Tournaments.

Novak Djokovic dispatched home favorite Jannik Sinner in the final match of the year-end championship to secure a record seventh ATP Finals title. The Serb outshone 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer's record of six titles, which he previously shared with him.

Djokovic looked invincible as he sent the Italian ace packing in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in front of a raucous Italian crowd in Turin. By doing so, the Serb avenged his three-set loss to the fourth seed in the round-robin match earlier this week.

The World No. 1 underlined his dominance right off the bat, producing an almost faultless opening set in Sunday’s showdown against Sinner, dropping just a couple of points on serve.

The Serb kicked off the second set by breaking Sinner in his opening service game and marched on to victory with great determination, intimidating the 22-year-old while showcasing exceptional tennis.

Despite the crowd's support for Sinner, his double fault put an end to the contest, handing over the victory to Djokovic, who had his foot on the throttle right from the beginning.

"It is definitely one of the major goals for next year" - Novak Djokovic on winning Olympic Games

Djokovic wins his 7th ATP Finals title

In a press conference following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Djokovic stated that, apart from the Grand Slams, he hopes to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, he did emphasize the tight schedule and the frequent change of turf going into the 2024 season.

“It is definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams. It's going to be a very congested schedule with going from the slowest to the fastest surface in sport back to the slowest. Clay, grass, clay, then hard court. Obviously, that's a very demanding, challenging stretch of the year,” he said.

Djokovic also said he will plan everything out with his team in advance in order to peak at the right time next year.

“I'm going to have to speak with my team to see how we can plan out our preparations, training so that I'm able to play my best tennis where I want to,” he stated.

