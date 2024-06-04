"Novak Djokovic and Jelena so match each other's freak" - Fans amused by Serb's animated spat with wife during French Open 4R thriller

Novak Djokovic's stupendous 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback win over Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open produced a contentious moment between the Serb and his wife Jelena. The couple appeared to briefly engage in an animated argument, with Djokovic leading Cerundolo 2-0 in the fifth and deciding set. The moment has drawn reactions from amused fans.

Djokovic started the match against Cerundolo in dominant fashion, as he won the first set 6-1. However, with the scores tied at 1-1 in the second set, a right knee injury struck the Serb. After a lengthy medical timeout, the World No. 1 resumed play but moved rather gingerly. The Argentine took full advantage of the situation and clinched both the second and third sets.

The 24-time Grand Slam looked down and out after Cerundolo opened up a 4-2 lead in the fourth set. However, Djokovic found the much-needed spring in his step and won the set 7-5. The Serb raced to a 2-0 lead in the fifth set, and the brief argument with his wife happened during the set's third game, with the score at 30-30.

Most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) could not hide their amusement at the couple's spat. However, there was one who felt that Djokovic and Jelena perfectly complement each other.

"They so match each other's freak," the fan wrote.

One set of fans joked that husbands should be yelled at by their wives more often, given the fact that Djokovic went on to win the match after the argument.

"And you know what he won so maybe everyone needs to be yelled at by their wife a little more," wrote one fan.

"Having a wife who yells at you when you're being an idiot is so underrated," another fan commented.

"No time to argue at home when each match taking 5 hours," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans jokingly attempted to make sense of what was said by Djokovic and Jelena.

"I asked my Serbian colleague and this is what she said….." one fan wrote, followed by a translation.

"No way! Not again a cheese sandwich tonight! - You'll eat what I say," joked another fan.

Novak Djokovic's participation in French Open 2024 QF in doubt amid Serb's knee injury

Novak Djokovic at a press conference

On a serious note, Djokovic's right knee injury may not allow him to feature in the 2024 French Open quarterfinals, where he is slated to face Casper Ruud in a rematch of last year's final.

During a press conference following his comeback win over Cerundolo, the World No. 1 laid bare his injury concerns despite being hopeful of being fit for his match against Ruud on Wednesday, June 5.

"I do not know what will happen, tomorrow or after tomorrow, if I will be able to step out on court and play, but I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said.

If Djokovic does play Ruud and get the better of the Norwegian, he will face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.

