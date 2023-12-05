Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula, and others in the tennis world congratulate Tennys Sandgren on his marriage

Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula, and other notable figures in the tennis world extended their congratulations to Tennys Sandgren on his marriage. Sandgren married Christianna Burkee on Saturday, December 2, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sandgren and Burkee have been seeing each other since 2021. The duo connected on the internet to begin with and went on their first date in December two years ago.

Sandgren, who has been active on the men's tennis circuit since 2011, recently announced his marriage on social media by posting a few pictures from the ceremony held on Saturday.

Top tennis players, including 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and WTA No. 5 Jessica Pegula, rushed to wish Sandgren well on starting a new journey in his personal life.

"Congratulations," the Serb wrote in a comment on Sandgren's post.

Pegula wrote:

"Congrats Tennys."

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil sent his wishes, writing:

"Congrats brother!"

Former World No. 8 Jack Sock commented:

"Congrats homie!"

The likes of Mike Bryan, Jenson Brooksby, Patrick Kypson, James McGee, and Stefan Kozlov also chipped in with congratulatory messages for Sandgren and his new wife Burkee.

Comments from tennis players on Tennys Sandgren's post on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic has defeated Tennys Sandgren every time they faced each other

2018 US Open - Day 4

Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren have come face-to-face four times to date, with the former winning every match.

The duo first played against each other at the Wimbledon Championships in 2018. The Serb won the Round of 128 match quite comfortably with the scoreline reading 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Sandgren met the World No. 1 again a few months later at the 2018 US Open for a Round of 64 clash. Though he lost the match, Sandgren was able to snatch one set from Djokovic as he went down 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

Their third meeting came two years later at the Cincinnati Masters in 2020. The American met a similar fate in the pre-quarterfinals as his opponent raced to a 6-2, 6-4 victory without breaking a sweat.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion collected his fourth victory over Sandgren at the French Open in 2021. He defeated the American in straight sets in the opener.

Interstingly, Djokovic went on to win all four of the aforementioned tournaments. He downed South Africa's Kevin Anderson to clinch the Championships at SW19 and beat Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in the decider at Flushing Meadows.

The Serb bettered Canada's Milos Raonic in the final at Cincinnati and defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros in 2021 in the summit clash.

