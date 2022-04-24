Novak Djokovic joins illustrious list after reaching yet another final on clay, 16 years after his first

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has broken records throughout his illustrious career and the latest milestone he has achieved is thanks to his performances at the Serbia Open after reaching the final of his home tournament.

Djokovic finds himself third on an elite list of players to have reached a final on clay the most number of years apart. The World No. 1 reached his first final on clay back in 2006 at the Dutch Open in Amersfoot, making it 16 years between his first and most recent claycourt final.

Unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal tops the list. The Spaniard made his first claycourt final in 2004 at the Sopot Open and most recently in 2021 at the Rome Masters, making it 17 years between his first and most recent claycourt final.

Richard Gasquet is second on the list (16). The Frenchman made his first claycourt final in 2005 and most recently in 2021 at the Croatia Open. Jaime Fillol (15) comes in fourth on the list, followed by Andre Agassi (15) and David Ferrer(15).

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas con presencias en finales sobre arcilla con más temporadas de diferencia (Open Era/Men’s Singles):



Nadal | 17 (2004-2021)

Gasquet | 16 (2005-2021)

Djokovic | 16 (2006-2022)

Fillol | 15 (1968-1983)

Agassi | 15 (1988-2003)

Ferrer | 15 (2002-2017) Tenistas con presencias en finales sobre arcilla con más temporadas de diferencia (Open Era/Men’s Singles):Nadal | 17 (2004-2021)Gasquet | 16 (2005-2021)Djokovic | 16 (2006-2022)Fillol | 15 (1968-1983)Agassi | 15 (1988-2003)Ferrer | 15 (2002-2017) 📊 Tenistas con presencias en finales sobre arcilla con más temporadas de diferencia (Open Era/Men’s Singles):🇪🇸 Nadal | 17 (2004-2021)🇫🇷 Gasquet | 16 (2005-2021)🇷🇸 Djokovic | 16 (2006-2022)🇨🇱 Fillol | 15 (1968-1983)🇺🇸 Agassi | 15 (1988-2003)🇪🇸 Ferrer | 15 (2002-2017) https://t.co/8byPbaJNvx

"I think my second and third sets were the best this season" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic's dreadful start to the season is starting to look much better as he reached the final of Serbia Open, beating Karen Khachanov in the semifinals in three sets.

Djokovic has had a shaky week so far, dropping the first set in all his matches. He took on compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round and came through after winning two tie-breaks. He then took on another countryman in Miomir Kecmanovic, fighting back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In his on-court interview after is semi-final victory over Khachanov, the Serb admitted that the second and third sets were his "best this season."

"I served great, dictated the rhythm; I think my second and third sets were the best this season," he said. "I played against a great rival, and with the support of the audience in front of which I like to play and because of which I am always nervous."

Djokovic will square off against Andrey Rublev in the final in a bid to win his third title at the Serbia Open. He previously won the tournamsnt in 2009 and 2011.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The World No.1 completes a third comeback win in Belgrade, defeating Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2.



#SerbiaOpen A first final of 2022 for @DjokerNole The World No.1 completes a third comeback win in Belgrade, defeating Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2. A first final of 2022 for @DjokerNole! 🙌The World No.1 completes a third comeback win in Belgrade, defeating Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2.#SerbiaOpen https://t.co/NiJiuw4H4A

Djokovic will be happy with the amount of time he has spent on the court this week. The World No. 1 came into the tournament woefully short of match practice and looks to be finding his best form ahead of important claycourt tournaments in May.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala