Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray as part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup 2022

Novak Djokovic will be joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray at the 2022 Laver Cup as part of Team Europe, completing an incredible line-up at the tournament that is guaranteed to pull in the viewers without question.

With the other three's participation at the event having been confirmed earlier this year, the reigning Wimbledon champion's presence was assured today in a press release put out by the event's official social media handles.

Speaking to the Laver Cup organizers on the occasion, the World No. 7 remarked that he was "really excited" to represent Europe in the fifth edition of the tournament. He was just as excited to take part in the team competition alongside three of his "biggest all-time rivals," noting that it marks a truly "unique" moment in the sport's history.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September," Djokovic said. "It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

Novak Djokovic yet to win a match at Laver Cup in his career

Novak Djokovic has lost both matches he has played at the Laver Cup so far

Surprisingly, Novak Djokovic hasn't had much success at the Laver Cup in his otherwise very successful career, losing both of his matches at the tournament so far.

Appearing in the 2018 edition, the Serb lost his singles rubber against Kevin Anderson, losing 6(5)-7, 7-5, [6-10] in three sets. The 21-time Grand Slam champion also played one doubles tie, partnering alongside Roger Federer. Quite unexpectedly, the legendary duo went on to lose the match, falling 6(5)-7, 6-3, [10-6] to the South African-American pairing of Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock.

The 35-year-old was scheduled to take on Nick Kyrgios in the final singles clash of the tournament, but the contest never went ahead as Team Europe had already wrapped up the title just prior to the encounter.

The former World No. 1 was in line to play in the 2021 Laver Cup after skipping the 2019 edition. However, he later opted out, citing his busy schedule. When he shows up to the event this year, from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena in London, Europe will be the four-time defending champion.

Opposite the fabled 'Big-4,' Team America will be looking to win their first Laver Cup and undermine the dominance of their European counterparts. So far, Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz have been confirmed to represent the contingent.

