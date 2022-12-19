Novak Djokovic joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in attendance at FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France

Novak Djokovic was among the many high-profile names attending the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The Serb is enjoying his off-season after an impressive end to the ATP Tour by winning the ATP Finals in Turin. Djokovic paid a visit to Qatar to watch the highly-anticipated World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was pictured alongside PSG president Nasser El-Khelaifi, footballers Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Javier Pastore, and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Loïc Tanzi @Tanziloic Nasser Al-Khelaifi sera bien accompagné pour suivre cette finale Nasser Al-Khelaifi sera bien accompagné pour suivre cette finale https://t.co/NKeDptaa7w

Novak Djokovic is an avid football fan and supports Italian club AC Milan. The 35-year-old is also a huge supporter of the Serbian football team and wished them good luck before the start of their World Cup campaign.

The former World No. 1 ended up watching Argentina win their third World Cup title on Sunday, beating France 4-2 on penalties after the score was tied at 3-3 after extra time. Lionel Messi scored two on the night for Argentina, while Kylian Mbappe scored all three goals for France.

Novak Djokovic will compete at the World Tennis League in Dubai

Novak Djokovic in action at the ATP Finals

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming World Tennis League in Dubai. The Serb is a part of the Falcons alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa.

He previously shared a video on social media promoting the World Tennis League, saying that he was excited to take part in it and was looking forward to sharing some great moments with his Falcon teammates.

"Hello, tennis fans around the world. A big tennis event is coming up in Dubai — World Tennis League," Djokovic said. "I'm very excited to be a part of the league for the first time along with my teammates from Team Falcons — Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Paula Badosa. I'm looking forward to share some great moments with you guys on the court and off the court as well."

Djokovic also said that the World Tennis League would be super exciting for tennis lovers all over the world.

There are some big names taking part in this event. I'm sure it is going to be super exciting for everyone who loves our sport and the best way for us to showcase what we know on the court and hopefully bring some good laughs, some good energy, and good fun off the court for you guys as well and kickstart the season in the best possible way. And in the Christmas period, I'd like to wish everyone Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and all the very best in the upcoming 2023," he added.

