Novak Djokovic spoke about his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of his opening match at the 2023 Italian Open.

The Masters 1000 event in Rome is the very first tournament in 2023 which will feature both Djokovic and Alcaraz. The Serb was asked what it felt like to be a part of a long-distance rivalry with the 20-year-old at his pre-tournament press conference, to which he jokingly responded:

"Sounds romantic."

Djokovic then admitted that it was strange that Alcaraz and himself weren't in the same tournament earlier in 2023 and stated that the Spaniard deserved to be the World No. 1, which he would be after the Italian Open.

"Yeah, it is strange that we haven't been in the same draw since the beginning of the season. Due to the circumstances on both sides, that didn't happen," the Serb said.

"I mean, he's going to be No. 1 after this tournament whatever happens. Deservedly so. He's been playing some very impressive tennis, a great level. He's the player to beat on this surface, no doubt," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the top favorites to win French Open: Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic after their match at the Madrid Open in 2022

Novak Djokovic also declared that Carlos Alcaraz was one of the top favorites to win the French Open this year because of the level of tennis he was playing at the moment. The Serb stated that both Alcaraz and himself would love to lock horns in the final of the Italian Open.

"Of course, it depends if Nadal is going to play in French Open or not. But Alcaraz is one of the top favorites without any dilemma. He's been playing fantastic tennis. We faced each other only once last year in Madrid. If we get a chance to face each other here, would be in finals. I think we would both love to play in the finals," he said.

"Let's see. It's a long tournament. There's a lot of great players. It's a buildup for me and for him coming into this tournament and also French Open. Yeah, that's all I can say on the distance relationship. I leave the imagination up to you," he added.

The World No. 1 will start his title defense at the Italian Open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas.

If the Serb comes out on top, he will face either Stan Wawrinka or Grigor Dimitrov in the third round while Alcaraz will take on either Jiri Lehecka or Fabian Maroszan if he wins his opening match.

