Former South African player Robbie Koenig has applauded Novak Djokovic for showering Carlos Alcaraz with praise after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

Djokovic's bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and a men's record eighth title at SW19 was spoiled by Alcaraz in the final on July 16. Despite starting in dominant fashion and taking the first set with ease, the Spaniard fought back to win the match 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours and 42 minutes on Center Court.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic reflected on the defeat and praised Alcaraz, calling him a complete player and a mix of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically best of all three worlds," he said.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player," he added.

Koenig, who now works as a tennis broadcaster, stated that Djokovic summed up Alcaraz as a player "beautifully" in what was the first time he spoke so highly of the World No. 1.

“I think Novak summed it up beautifully after the match. For the first time, I've heard him speak about Alcaraz in really glowing terms. It's like, ‘okay, I've had a feel of this gun a couple of times and I'm really impressed. He is such a complete player.’ He made that reference to the fact that he has a bit of Roger in him and a bit of a Rafa in him and he sees a little bit of himself as well in him. And, you know, that's high praise,” he said on the latest episode of Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

“This is what I like about Djokovic. He doesn't just dish out that kind of praise. He didn't dish it out the first time he lost to him, right? He reserved his judgment, didn't he?” he added.

“What this gives to Carlos Alcaraz from a mental perspective is almost immeasurable” - Robbie Koenig on Spaniard's defeat of Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 French Open.

Robbie Koenig also believes that Carlos Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final would have made him mentally stronger, especially after how he fared against the Serbian in the French Open semifinals.

Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the Ronald Garros semifinals earlier this year. The Spaniard suffered from full-body cramps and he could no longer run. The highly-anticipated match became a one-sided affair after the second set, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 en route to the title win.

Koenig stated that the Wimbledon final would've had a different result had Alcaraz not fought hard to clinch the second set in a tie-break and level the score.

“For me, the whole match rests in that moment [second set tie-break] right there. Djokovic goes up two sets to love, I don't think Alcaraz comes back. He might win a set, but I don't think he wins, I don't think he wins his first Wimbledon. But to navigate that period as well as he did. And, of course, that one game in the early stages of the third set was quite extraordinary for a young man,” he said.

“For me what this gives to Alcaraz from a mental perspective after what happened at the French Open, that is almost immeasurable for me,” he added.

