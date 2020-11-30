World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had the most best tiebreak winning record on the men's tour during the 2011-2020 decade. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has absolutely ruled the Davis Cup, with an astonishing 100% record at the tournament.

As per an analysis by tennis expert Enrico Maria Riva, Novak Djokovic has won more than 65% of the tie-breaks he has played during the period. That narrowly edges out Andy Murray at No. 2 and Roger Federer at No. 3, who are both above 64%.

Novak Djokovic's clutch performance during tiebreaks has been demonstrated several times in key matches over the past decade. Perhaps the best example of that is his win over Roger Federer in the classic five-set final at Wimbledon 2019.

All three sets that the Serb won came in tiebreaks, including the deciding set tiebreak at 12-12. Rafael Nadal comes in sixth place in this list, which considers a minimum of 100 tiebreaks played in the period mentioned.

There are several big servers in the list as well, with Canada's Milos Raonic at No. 4, American John Isner at No. 7 and Aussie Nick Kyrgios at No. 9.

2011-2020: best tiebreaks winning %



Djokovic 65.38

Murray 64.62

Federer 64.29

Raonic 61.88

del Potro 60.71

Nadal 60.48

Isner 60.24

Wawrinka 59.52

Kyrgios 58.95

Gasquet 58.82



With a 100% winning record, Rafael Nadal edges Novak Djokovic in Davis Cup matches during the 2011-2020 period

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal hasn't lost a single match at the Davis Cup this decade. He has won all 15 singles matches and all 6 doubles contests that he has played during the period while donning the Spanish colors.

Spain has won the Davis Cup twice in this decade - in 2011 and 2019 - with Nadal playing a critical role in both triumphs.

Nadal's compatriot David Ferrer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic are both tied at second place, with a 93.75% record. Great Britain's Andy Murray comes in fourth place with a 91.30 % record, and Switzerland's Roger Federer comes in eighth place with an 86.67% record.

Given the global nature of the competition, it is no surprise to see some unfamiliar faces in the top 10 here. Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis is at No. 5, having won 90% of his matches in the event. Meanwhile Finland's Jarkko Nieminen is at No. 6 with an 88.24% record, and Belarus' Egor Gerasimov is at No. 10 having won more than 84% of his rubbers (15 matches was used as the cut-off for this analysis).