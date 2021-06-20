Novak Djokovic knows there is a way back in every match, he's simply the best at the moment & almost unbeatable: Jurgen Melzer

Jurgen Melzer recently gave his thoughts about Novak Djokovic's historic Roland Garros triumph, and showered praise on the Serb's uncanny ability to win matches from seemingly hopeless situations.

Djokovic twice won from two sets down during his Roland Garros campaign, including in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 34-year-old had also trailed by the same margin in his fourth-round match against Lorenzo Musetti.

Jurgen Melzer, interestingly, is the only man to have ever defeated Novak Djokovic from a two-set deficit; he outlasted Djokovic in five sets at Roland Garros 2010. The Austrian believes Djokovic has improved tremendously on the mental front since that result, and that he is now a player who can find his way back in a match no matter the scoreline.

Jurgen Melzer also pointed out how Novak Djokovic's emotional outbursts tend to work in his favor during matches.

"He has developed a lot there (on the mental side since his win over the Serb in 2010)," Melzer said. "While Musetti was certainly ailing, you have to take the game away a bit. Djokovic just knows that there is a way back in every match and he finds it very, very often. He adapts, changes his tactics and leaves the field as the winner at the end of the day. That is what sets him apart."

"Although he has his own methods, he is very emotional on the field and also the direction of his box," the Austrian added. "But that obviously helps him and accordingly he is doing a lot right."

Novak Djokovic with his 2021 French Open title

The recent Roland Garros triumph was Novak Djokovic's 19th Slam overall, moving him to just one Slam behind record-holders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And Melzer believes it is only a matter of time before the Serb becomes the sole owner of the Grand Slam record.

The Austrian further heaped praise on Djokovic's performances against Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris. Melzer believes that such results indicate Djokovic is "almost unbeatable".

"You have to take off your hat," Melzer said. "He is about to break all records. The only thing missing is a Grand Slam to catch up with Rafa and Roger."

"The level in the semifinals and finals was extremely high," the Austrian added. "He didn't allow anything at all. He took the first chance he got from both opponents ice-cold. Against Tsitsipas he was two sets back after winning the third set, but it was clear to most people who know the sport that he would probably win it in the end. He's simply the best at the moment and almost unbeatable."

At the moment, I don't see anyone else who could top the rankings other than Novak Djokovic: Jurgen Melzer

Novak Djokovic

Jurgen Melzer also spoke about the potential Next Gen takeover, which everyone has been expecting to happen for a while. The Austrian claimed Stefanos Tsitsipas is the best among the youngsters at closing out big matches, but asserted that Novak Djokovic is still an immovable object who is likely to occupy the top spot for the foreseeable future.

"It has been said for many years that the transfer is imminent and in the end it is only the three (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) who win the title," Melzer said. "They are just still better than the others."

"Tsitsipas is already knocking very hard," he added. "With him, I also have the feeling that he has the confidence to do so and that he can leave the field as the winner in the important matches. Nevertheless, at the moment I don't see anyone else who could top the world rankings than Novak Djokovic."

