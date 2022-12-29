Novak Djokovic lauds Luka Doncic's historic performance against New York Knicks

Novak Djokovic hailed Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic's majestic performance for the Dallas Mavericks against the New York Knicks.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and a block as the Mavericks beat the Knicks 126-121 at the American Airlines Center. With his performance, Doncic scored the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.

Novak Djokovic took to his Instagram to laud Luka Doncic's brilliant performance:

"Aww bro! Well done."

The World No.5 wasn't the only tennis player to congratulate Luka Doncic on his performance, as Matteo Berrettini did so as well.

"Wait, what?!?!?! 60-21-10," the Italian captioned his Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic will start his 2023 season at Adelaide International 1

Djoker practising ahead of Adelaide International 1

The World No. 5 will kick-off his 2023 season in the land down under at Adelaide International 1. The Serb is the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament and will be a heavy favorite to win.

Adelaide International 1 has a pretty strong player field that includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. Other seeded players include Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov and Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic has already arrived in Adelaide and was seen practising ahead of the competition. The tournament's director, Alister MacDonald, claimed that the Serb looked sharp and was prepared to take on all the contenders.

"He looked fantastic today," said MacDonald. "He's arrived in Adelaide ready to take on all the contenders here. He's looking sharp and his team's thrilled to be in Adelaide. He knows Adelaide pretty well, he knows what to expect, the conditions are pretty similar to Melbourne."

"Obviously, he's got a big team around him, he's very particular about the way he prepares, and he's also very particular about his food. So, we're just making sure that he can get good vegan food and the team's been excellent so far," MacDonald added.

The 35-year-old is scheduled to compete at the Australian Open after Adelaide International 1 and will be a favorite to win the Asia-Pacific Major.

