Novak Djokovic leaves Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen & others behind to win Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2024, equals Roger Federer's record

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has added another trophy to his cabinet by winning the 2024 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. In doing so, he left other athletes, such as Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Noah Lyles, and Mondo Duplantis, behind.

Djokovic earned his nomination for the prestigious accolade thanks to his remarkable performances in 2023. He secured three of the four Grand Slams — the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open — along with the ATP Finals. He also triumphed in two Masters 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Paris, ending the year at the top of the ATP Rankings.

Djokovic, accompanied by his wife Jelena, graced the ceremony held in Madrid on April 22, where he was honored with his fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award by NFL legend Tom Brady. It placed the Serb on equal footing with Roger Federer.

Djokovic previously secured the award in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2019, whereas Federer claimed victories in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2018. Another member of the 'Big 3,' Rafael Nadal, joined the ranks by winning it in 2011 and 2021.

Novak Djokovic: "I am incredibly honored to have won my 5th Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award"

During his acceptance speech for the 2024 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award, Novak Djokovic reflected on the significance of receiving the honor, recalling his first win in 2012. He also expressed his pride in still being present on that stage after 12 years.

"I am incredibly honored to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award," Djokovic said. "I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion then spoke about his historic 10th Australian Open victory last year before extending his gratitude to his team members and rivals for motivating him to become the best version of himself.

"It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months," Djokovic said.

"I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself," he added.

Besides Djokovic, other tennis players also tasted success at the event. Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello were honored with the Laureus Sport for Good Award for their dedicated efforts with the Fundacion Rafa Nadal while wheelchair tennis champion De Groot was recognized as the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek fell short in her bid for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, losing out to Aitana Bonmati. Similarly, Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova were bested by Jude Bellingham and Simone Biles in the Breakthrough and Comeback categories, respectively.

