Novak Djokovic-led PTPA announces plans for 2024, seeks recognition as an independent entity representing women and men

Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) recently released their agenda for the 2024 calendar year.

Djokovic founded the PTPA in collaboration with Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil in 2019. The aim of the organization is to rise as an independent entity to represent players' rights and fill in the gaps overlooked by the WTA and ATP.

Top players including Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz, and John Isner, are members of the PTPA. The organization's Executive Director, Ahmad Nassar, recently announced their plans for the upcoming year.

Nassar took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare the PTPA's forthcoming goals. According to his statement, the organization plans to be recognized as the sole representative of male and female tennis players. It seeks to represent the athletes' perspective regarding schedules, safety, rewards, and regulations in the ATP and WTA Tours.

Following is the list of the motives the PTPA wishes to fulfill in 2024:

• Commission an independent review of the tennis ecosystem (legal, business, structure, and more). The status quo is unacceptable.

• Demand a direct seat at the table as the ONLY independent player organization representing both women and men.

• Create even more support and value for players on tour.

• Seek continued improvements for players, fans, tournaments & commercial partners alike.

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's efforts led to ATP announcing 'Baseline', an initiative that promises minimum wages to Top 250 players: Ahmad Nassar

Novak Djokovic

In August 2023, the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA rolled out 'Baseline', an initiative that promised minimum wages for the top 250 players of the season.

As per the program, players ranked between 176-250 will receive $75,000 and the ones positioned between 101-175 will get $150,000 as minimum wage from 2024 onwards. Players ranked 100 and above are promised a minimum of $300,000 annually.

PTPA's Executive Director took to X to express his happiness over the ATP's announcement. He suggested that the PTPA played a crucial role in influencing the decision in players' favor.

"Great to see another example of what pressure from @ptpaplayers can accomplish. Looking forward to digging into the details & ensuring this program is what it purports to be," Nassar wrote.

Nassar vowed to fight for similar rights for players on the women's and doubles circuit.

"No mention of doubles players and of course not applicable to out WTA players - still much work to do," he said.

