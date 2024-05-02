Bill Ackman, an associate of the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) is reportedly involved in the funding of pro-Israel counterprotestors at the UCLA campus, which recently saw a burst of violence.

The University of California, Los Angeles, campus has become the site of controversy in recent days, as pro-Palestine demonstrators organized protests against the war in Gaza.

Initial demonstrations were peaceful despite thousands of protestors supporting both groups (pro-Israel and pro-Palestine) pouring into the campus. On Sunday, though, things escalated, leading to several clashes between the groups. Things further escalated, with a masked group attacking the Palestinian supporters and violently attacking students.

The University responded by cancelling classes on Wednesday, and the violence also led to intervention from the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department). Encampments were cleared by the police, following which numerous protestors belonging to the pro-Palestine group were arrested.

In the meantime, it has come to light that Bill Ackman, the Chairman of the Board in PTPA's recently launched 'Winners Alliance,' donated $10,000 to a pro-Israel GoFundMe campaign.

The billionaire hedge-funder has also shared a plethora of pro-Jewish, anti-Gaza rhetoric on social media in the last few days.

"We have the seen the same in Gaza, except there Hamas run the program," Ackman wrote and reshared a video of children standing with Palestine at Stanford University.

"Novak Djokovic deserves credit for setting up the PTPA" - Bill Ackman

2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk

In an interview with CNBC in 2022, Bill Ackman lavished praise on Novak Djokovic for setting up the PTPA.

Ackman credited the Serb for thinking beyond his own wellness when launching the association, emphasizing how Djokovic is someone who does not need the PTPA for himself.

Instead, Ackman noted, the World No. 1 started it for "legacy reasons," especially as he knew how financially difficult it is for lower-ranked players to earn a living from tennis.

"Novak Djokovic deserves credit for setting up the ptpa he stepped back after I got involved and Pospisil has been leading the charge for the PTPA. But what I quickly realized is we wouldn't make this organization work as a philanthropic organization."

"Novak is not an investor in the entity, in fact, we're returning the capital to people (players) who put up capital to start the PTPA. This is for all of the players. Novak Djokovic needs this organization the least, he didn't start this for himself, he did it for legacy reasons, he knows about how hard it is," Ackman said.

Through the help of Ackman's foundation, the PTPA raised $26 million for its 'Winners Alliance' program in 2022.

