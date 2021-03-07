Novak Djokovic was at a "level of excellence" during Australian Open final: Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 in the Australian Open final to lift his 18th Grand Slam title and record-extending 9th title in Melbourne.

Following the defeat, Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara has been very complimentary of the Serb in a recent interview, claiming that Novak Djokovic was simply better than his protege.

"It was a conjunction of several things," Cervara said about the Australian Open final. "First of all, (Novak) Djokovic's level and his determination: he was at a level of excellence."

Cervara, however, did not claim that the Russian was completely faultless during the course of the final, asserting that his protege's mistakes were 'invisible.'

"What did Daniil go wrong? It is difficult for people to understand the mistakes made because it is something invisible in this case," the Frenchman said. "We are talking about the right level of energy, soul and fire to have within you on these occasions. Unfortunately, in the final all these things were not of a high level."

Gilles Cervara says getting into the Top 3 alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal 'is not a dream' for Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Novak Djokovic

Cervara was very optimistic about the results of Medvedev during the course of the past few months, claiming that the Russian deserves to be in the Top 3 of the men's rankings alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"Getting into the Top 3 is not a dream," Cervara said. "It will be possible to maintain this position simply if Daniil continues to work with the right mental approach, showing maturity day after day, as well as game after game."

Medvedev was on a remarkable 20-match winning streak coming into the Australian Open final, having beaten each of the world's top 10 (except Roger Federer who was out with injury) at least once - including Novak Djokovic who he defeated at the ATP Finals.

The Russian picked up the Paris Masters, ATP Finals, and ATP Cup titles during the course of his incredible run. With a title in Marseille next week, he can replace Rafael Nadal as World No. 2 - a feat he failed to achieve in Rotterdam this week.

Cervara was fairly impressed with his protege following the run, claiming that Medvedev had come closer than ever to winning Grand Slam titles during that time.

"Indeed, this is proof that the player has taken a new step forward considering also the final (stage) of last season. And with this new upgrade he is close to winning a Grand Slam, even if he still has to improve some small details in his game," the Frenchman said.