"Novak Djokovic is literally the third favorite" - Andy Roddick gives his verdict on 'unbelievable' Serb ahead of US Open campaign

Andy Roddick recently shared his verdict about Novak Djokovic's performance in the 2025 season at the US Open. The Serb is currently gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing, which is scheduled to commence on August 24, 2025.

Djokovic's last appearance in a singles tournament was at the Wimbledon Championships, where he locked horns with Jannik Sinner, who registered a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over the Serb.

Following this, the Serb competed in the US Open's mixed doubles tournament, where he was teamed with Olga Danilovic; however, they couldn't advance further than the first round. Currently, he is preparing for the singles tournament, and amid this, Roddick shared his verdict about the Serb at the US Open, calling him the third favorite in one of the recent episodes of his podcast, 'Served with Andy Roddick.'

Commending Djokovic's skills on the court at 38 years old, the American former tennis player said that he has been unbelievable with his form at this age. (1:09:45 onwards)

“I mean, he's playing tennis this year and he's made three semi-finals in Grand Slams at 38 years old. How about Novak Djokovic and what he's still doing? Unbelievable.I was watching him right before he came over to the stage. Even in practice, there's never a shot that looks panicked. It's always under control, hasn't played since Wimbledon, but practicing was very, I saw him break him twice in practice. It's just unbelievable what he's still doing," said Roddick.

Talking about Novak Djokovic's retirement speculations and his performance at the majors this year, he added:

"And if any journalist ask him when he's going to retire, he should say, when I'm not one of the best players in the world anymore, and just save himself that question over and over again. He's literally the third favorite in every major he enters right now, has made three semi-finals in majors this year. Hasn't played since Wimbledon, isn't really going to affect my pick much."

Novak Djokovic's 2025 season so far

Novak Djokovic opened his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he advanced to the quarterfinal round but fell short of moving ahead after being defeated by Reilly Opelka. His second appearance of the season was at the Australian Open, where he reached the semi-final round after besting multiple prominent athletes, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jiri Lehecka, and more.

In the semi-final round, he locked horns with Alexander Zverev, where the latter claimed a 7-6 win after the 38-year-old withdrew from the match, citing a muscle tear. Following this, he competed at the Qatar Open, which ended early after his first-round loss against Matteo Berrettini. He faced the same at the Indian Wells tournament, as he was defeated by Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round.

The Miami Open saw him reach the final round, where he squared off against Jakob Mensik, who got the better of the Serb and claimed a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) win, lifting the trophy. After this tournament, Novak Djokovic competed in the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, and in both the events, he suffered first round exists.

Following these upsets, he made his next appearance at the Geneva Open, where he won his first title of the 2025 season after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the final round. He entered the French Open with the same confidence, as he reached the semi-final round but couldn't progress further after being bested by Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic's most recent tournament was the Wimbledon Championships, where his journey again ended in the semi-final round. The Serb will next be seen competing at the US Open, where he will be squaring off against Learner Tien in the first round on August 25.

