Novak Djokovic is not a lock to win the US Open: Patrick McEnroe

There has been a lot of debate of late about the weakened men’s and women’s draws at the US Open this year. Given the absence of several star players from both sections, many suspect there could be surprise winners in Flushing Meadows next month - notwithstanding Novak Djokovic's status as the men's favorite.

Former US Open quarterfinalist Patrick McEnroe, however, believes that while there could possibly be a new champion in the men's event, the identity of that player is unlikely to be a surprise.

Patrick McEnroe, Brad Gilbert Differ Over Chances Of Shock US Open Winner https://t.co/MFJJoAihAd pic.twitter.com/NZT3QhfwCw — Ubitennis (@Ubitennis) August 19, 2020

In a recent interview with ATPtour.com, the brother of John McEnroe refused to consider a Novak Djokovic win as an absolute certainty. At the same time, he acknowledged the strides made by the younger stars like Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and said that he doesn't expect the eventual winner to 'come out of nowhere'.

You can make the argument that Novak Djokovic is more susceptible: Patrick McEnroe

Novak Djokovic with his 3rd US Open title in 2018

With the absence of both Roger Federer (injury) and Rafael Nadal (safety concerns), Novak Djokovic instantly became the outright favorite to win his 4th US Open title and 18th Major overall. That said, a weaker field also gives more chances to the rising stars such as Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year’s finalist - Daniil Medvedev.

Patrick McEnroe believes it would be next to impossible for a player outside of this group - or Novak Djokovic - to win the US Open.

“People say, ‘Oh, maybe someone’s going to come through and win the US Open.' Maybe someone who is like Thiem or Tsitsipas who’s already there," Patrick McEnroe said. "I don’t see someone coming out of nowhere. That just doesn’t happen. I don’t see that happening."

Dominic Thiem

The American then shifted his attention to Novak Djokovic. According to McEnroe, the 17-time Grand Slam champion isn't guaranteed to win the title since he would be more 'susceptible' to an upset after the long break.

“That’s not saying it’s a lock that Djokovic is going to win. You can certainly make the argument that he might be more susceptible. But I don’t see someone coming out of nowhere and winning the Open,” McEnroe added.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will begin the charge for his 18th Grand Slam title on 31 August, which is when the US Open is scheduled to begin. Before that the Serb will also be playing the singles and doubles events at the Cincinnati Masters, which starts on Saturday.

With both tournaments taking place at the same venue, Novak Djokovic has already begun his preparations at the Arthur Ashe stadium.