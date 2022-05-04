×
Create
Notifications

Madrid Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Novak Djokovic logs perfect 18-0 record over Gael Monfils, advances to third round

EYES ON THE PRIZE. Novak Djokovic extended his flawless record over Gael Monfils to 18-0 as he beat the Frenchman in their second round encounter in Madrid.
EYES ON THE PRIZE. Novak Djokovic extended his flawless record over Gael Monfils to 18-0 as he beat the Frenchman in their second round encounter in Madrid.
Kristina Villanueva
Kristina Villanueva
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 06:30 AM IST
News

Novak Djokovic extended his dominance over Gael Monfils with a 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Madrid Open, maintaining a perfect 18-0 head-to-head over the Frenchman.

With his victory over Monfils, Djokovic is also guaranteed to hold on to the World No. 1 spot. The Serb extended his stay at the summit to a record 369 weeks on Monday.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils Score

Djokovic remained unfazed despite a rain delay in the opening set as he took out Monfils 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the third round in Madrid.

Make that 1️⃣8️⃣-0️⃣ for @DjokerNole 👏 He remains undefeated against Monfils with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN https://t.co/jFAEigjKZ2

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils Winner

Djokovic rewrote another record as he went 18-0 over Monfils – the best unbeaten tour-level head-to-head in the Open Era. He surpassed Rafael Nadal (vs Richard Gasquet), Roger Federer (vs David Ferrer and Mikhail Youzhny), Ivan Lendl (vs Tim Mayotte) and Bjorn Borg (vs Vitas Gerulaitis) who all hold 17-0 records over several notable players.

375th Masters 1000 win ✔️995th career win ✔️18-0 vs Monfils ✔️🇷🇸 World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is off to a winning start in Madrid after defeating Gael Monfils, 6-3, 6-2.His 18-0 record against Monfils is the best undefeated tour-level H2H record for a man in the Open Era. 💥

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils Recap

Djokovic struggled with double faults in the first five games of the match and was unable to gain an advantage over Monfils.

A lengthy rain delay, however, interrupted the fifth game on the second deuce. With the roofs closed, Monfils returned to the court with a splash, hitting a forehand down-the-line winner that ended a 34-shot exchange to earn a break point. However, a steely Djokovic strung up three straight points in a row to hold, 3-2.

Leave it to @Gael_Monfils to add to the highlight reel 🔥 @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN https://t.co/2tEnc9qyii

Djokovic gained the edge in the sixth game, earning two break points on a double fault by Monfils. The Frenchman sent a forehand out wide, giving Djokovic a break of serve.

The World No. 21 racked up four winners in his next service game to hold, but Djokovic held serve with ease to take the first set, 6-3.

Can't be struck any better 👍@DjokerNole forehand prowess in Madrid. #MMOPEN https://t.co/p0hhksPTED

After exchanging holds of serve at the start of the second set, the Serb made the early move and broke Monfils for a 2-1 lead.

Djokovic earned his second break of the set as Monfils netted his forehand to help the Serb gain a 5-2 advantage. The Frenchman pushed Djokovic as he served for the match, earning two break points to keep his hopes alive. But Djokovic fended those off by hitting two unreturned serves to secure the win.

No.1, having fun 🙌🏻 With today's victory @DjokerNole will remain at the top of the ATP rankings, taking the tally to a record 369 weeks on Monday May 9. #MMOPEN https://t.co/MNb04fDRLI
Also Read Article Continues below

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced while converting all three he encountered. The Serb was troubled by three double faults at the start of the match, but finished by winning 70 percent of his first serve points and 56 percent of his second serve points.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी