Novak Djokovic was stunned by Tomas Machac in the semifinals of the Geneva Open. The Serb got off to a bright start, establishing a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, Machac upped his level significantly as he won five successive games to clinch the set 6-4.

Djokovic's movement became more and more sluggish as the match went on, and it was evident that the Serb was struggling to overcome an unknown health issue. At one point, the Serb was captured by the cameras experiencing tremors. However, despite his health concerns, he somehow won the second set without dropping a game.

Ultimately though, it was Machac who prevailed, with the 23-year-old Czech going on another game-winning spree in the third set to win it 6-1. Tennis fans were mostly unsure what to make of Djokovic's run to the semis in his maiden Geneva Open appearance.

One set of fans raised concerns regarding the World No. 1 as he heads into this year's French Open as the clay court Major's defending champion.

"Novak looks unfit, unmotivated and very vulnerable. Getting rid of your entire team at the beginning stages of the season and not replacing them in any way showed that Novak is close to the end, and that he knows it imo. Not expecting much from him at RG or throughout the entire season tbh," one fan wrote.

"I can't figure out Djokovic right now, truly unpredictable for RG," another fan commented.

"Geneva was expected to tell us where Novak is at, the least we can say is we’re not much more advanced now. Congrats to Macháč on his second top 10 win, and for winning his first ever main tour semifinal and reaching his first final," yet another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans pointed to the opponents Djokovic has lost to so far this season. Apart from Jannik Sinner (Australian Open semifinals), all the other players who have defeated Djokovic this year (Luca Nardi, Casper Ruud, and Tomas Machac) secured their maiden wins over the Serb on the ATP Tour.

"Apart from AO, every loss by Novak this year has been to someone he's never lost to before," wrote one fan.

"Beware, he’s never lost to Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Djokovic's first-round opponent at the French Open)," another fan commented.

"Djokovic looked resigned to his fate during that last game. Barely even reacted when he lost," wrote another concerned fan.

"I had horrible feelings" - Novak Djokovic on health concerns experienced during Geneva Open semifinal

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Djokovic entered the Geneva Open main draw as a wildcard after suffering an early exit at the Italian Open. Participating at the ATP 250 event in Switzerland gave the Serb an opportunity to get some much-needed match time before he started his French Open title defense.

However, after the shock semifinal loss to Machac, Djokovic opened up briefly about the health issues that plagued him during the match against Machac.

"I had horrible feelings during the first part of the match. I don't want to take any credit away from Tomas (Machac), who deserved his victory, but I don't know what to think of this match. I prefer to forget it," Djokovic told the media.

The Serb also conceded that considering his poor form so far this year, he is not heading to the French Open as one of the favorites.

"I haven't played well at all this year, apart from a few matches here and there. Things are what they are. I don't see myself as a favorite in Paris," Djokovic added.

The World No. 1 is set to face Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the World No. 143, on the opening day of this year's French Open (Sunday, May 26). Whoever wins the match will take on either Constant Lestienne or Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the clay-court Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback