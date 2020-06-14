Novak Djokovic loses to Filip Krajinovic in Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic suffers first defeat of the 2020 season, against compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

The world's top-ranked player is now 1-1 in his Adria Tour Group-A as he takes on Alexander Zverev in his third match.

Novak Djokovic (right) lost to Filip Krajinovic in his Adria Tour singles opener

Novak Djokovic endured his first singles loss of the season, albeit in an exhibition match. The World No. 1 lost to compatriot and good friend Filip Krajinovic in his second singles outing at the Adria Tour in Belgrade.

Krajinovic beat Novak Djokovic 2-4, 4-2, 4-1 in the Serbian capital as the 17-time Grand Slam champion failed to build on his momentum from the opening set.

There must be something about Belgrade that must be very endearing to Filip Krajinovic. 10 years ago, in the same city, Krajinovic beat the then 23-year-old Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2010 Serbia Open.

That happens to be the only occasion when Krajinovic had locked horns against his more illustrious compatriot before today.

Novak Djokovic is now 1-1 in the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was unbeaten in 17 matches in 2020, winning all six of his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup followed by title wins at the Australian Open and Dubai. But after taking the opening set of his match against Filip Krajinovic, he let the 28-year-old mount a stunning comeback.

The younger Serb leveled proceedings by taking the second set. In the third, Krajinovic twice broke Novak Djokovic's serve before sealing the win through a lucky net cord on match point. That gave the 33-year-old Novak Djokovic his first defeat of a hitherto unbeaten season, if only in an exhibition event.

Advertisement

It may be an exhibition but... @DjokerNole has lost for the first time in 2020 😲



Take a bow, Filip Krajinovic 👏



📺 Watch the evening session live on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player pic.twitter.com/mrqEukCGky — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 13, 2020

The result, however, will not officially blot Novak Djokovic's perfect start to the 2020 season as it won't be counted as an ATP match.

Novak Djokovic is now 1-1 in singles play in Group A of the Adria Tour which also contains Alexander Zverev and Viktor Troicki. The world's top-ranked player had beaten Troicki in straight sets for the loss of just two games in his singles opener, and he will now look to beat Zverev in his third singles outing of the group.

Earlier in the night session, Nikola Milojevic, an alternate player, beat Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in straight sets. In the second match of the session, Dominic Thiem saved three match points before overcoming local hope Dusan Lajovic 1-4, 4-1, 4-3(6). That match was a pulsating battle of one-handed backhands that captivated and enthralled the home faithful.

What is the Adria Tour?

The Adria Tour is the brainchild of Novak Djokovic

The Adria Tour is a set of exhibition matches in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina being organized by the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Comprising of top singles players like Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev, the Adria Tour will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to charity organizations. The matches will be best-of-three set affairs and played on clay, with a Fast Four tiebreak employed at three games all.