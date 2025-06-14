"Novak Djokovic lost his drive" - Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes Serb has lost mental edge after poor French Open exit

Naomi Osaka's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, expressed his feelings on Novak Djokovic's current form and why he thinks the Serb struggled to fare well against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the French Open. He believed that his loss was not due to his physical incapability, but rather due to a lack of mental edge against Sinner.

The Italian defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets, after the Serb had put up commanding performances in the earlier rounds of the tournament. However, Mouratoglou believes that the only setback in that match for the Serb was his mentality, which made him lose his drive to win.

In a video posted on Instagram, the acclaimed tennis coach explained the reason for his statement in detail, claiming that Djokovic lacked character in the match. He said:

"It's not about the tennis, it's more about the mental side of it. I felt he did accept a little bit too much the dominance of Sinner on him, which is not Novak. I didn't see Novak I know, and I still think his motivation is not high enough. It's there, but I don't know where it is exactly."

He also cited the reason that might have brought about this possible change in the tennis star, stemming from his former rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"Everybody was fan of Roger, everybody was fan of Rafa, everybody was saying they were the best players in the world, and he wanted to prove that he was the best. And I think that was something that really drove him. He lost his drive for the reason that he's the greatest," he added.

Novak Djokovic himself admitted that this could be his last French Open.

Novak Djokovic on this year being his last time at French Open

Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2025 - Image Source: Getty

As Novak Djokovic was seen kissing the clay court and bidding an emotional adieu to the Court Philippe Chatrier after his loss to Jannik Sinner, fans speculated about his future. He addressed the topic during his post-match press conference and said:

"Do I wish to play more, yes I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months' time, I don't know. I said it could have been my last match [here], I didn't say it was," he said.

Even though the tennis star hasn't yet confirmed his participation in Wimbledon, he will hopefully be in action in the quest for his 25th major title.

