"Novak Djokovic made it clear that he has no limits, he's the no. 1 player in everybody's mind" – American sportswriter Chris Oddo

Despite having a limited 2022 season, Novak Djokovic proved that his overall game has no limits, at least, that's what journalist Chris Oddo believes.

Highlighting the Serb's battle against extreme fatigue and fitness issues during his unbeaten ATP Finals campaign, Oddo said that the Serb also proved to be as physically and mentally strong as he has ever been.

Starting with his final round-robin match against Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic was seen shivering and visibly struggling to keep going through the remainder of his campaign. On more than one occasion, there was much to suggest that the 35-year-old would break down physically and not go on to win his 6th ATP Finals title.

However, his resilience and endurance came through, and Oddo feels that many have made the mistake of doubting him in the past as well. Speaking on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, Oddo stated that the Serbian great's abilities on the tennis court are limitless.

"Isn't it funny how people panic and tend to think like, 'Novak Djokovic is not right, he's shivering at a changeover, this is it, he's going to fall down and lose this match,' It's kind of like, haven't we done this before, doubted him physically or his limitations or whatever?" Chris Oddo said.

"He made it clear in that match and throughout the tournament, and through the season really, that he has no limits. He's still there physically and mentally. Eventually, he'll hit the wall at some age, maybe 36, 37, or 38. But he's the no. 1 player in everybody's mind right now," he added.

Oddo further shed light on Djokovic's season-ending run after he missed out on the entire US Open series, during which he lost just one match in four tournaments - the Paris Masters final against Holger Rune. The American also compared the Serb's form towards the end of the season to that of his greatest rival Rafael Nadal.

"Djokovic's just stepping up, finishing with 18 wins in 19 matches, winning his 6th ATP Finals title. From start to finish, it's so incredible what he's been able to do...You see how much trouble Rafa has late in the season here, and look at Novak- finding a way to go undefeated and pick up nearly 5 million dollars as a Christmas present," Oddo said further.

"He's set up to have a crazy 2023" – Chris Oddo on Novak Djokovic

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Seven

Chris Oddo feels that Novak Djokovic's lack of match time in the 2022 season due to his coronavirus vaccine-related controversy will indeed help him start the 2023 season with fresher legs. Oddo is confident the Serb will "do more damage" next season, which will be a "crazy" year for him in a positive way.

"I think his legs benefitted from this for the long term. I think he's going to be very fresh next year and ready to do even more damage... He's set up to have a crazy 2023," Oddo expressed.

The Serb is already expected to have a much better start to the next season. Djokovic recently confirmed that the Australian government has decided to overturn his visa ban, allowing him to play in the 2023 Australian Open.

