"Novak Djokovic is the main favourite at Australian Open 2024, but now you have players that can cause problems to him" - Alex Corretja

Former tennis pro Alex Corretja has shared his thoughts on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's upcoming 2024 Australian Open campaign.

Djokovic won seven titles this year including three Grand Slams — the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. His other titles include two Masters 1000 titles in Paris and Cincinnati, an ATP 250 victory in Adelaide, and the ATP Finals.

The Serb, who finished 2023 as the World No. 1 for the record eighth time, is now preparing for the Melbourne Slam, which runs from January 14 to 28. He will attempt to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a record 11th time.

Alex Corretja has weighed in on how Novak Djokovic's title bid in Australia will go this time, saying that the 24-time Grand Slam champion remains the favorite. However, he also stated that many players have upped their game and can give Djokovic a tough time.

"He is the main favourite [at the Australian Open 2024]; I think it's going to be one of the most Australian Opens we had in the last few years, because we have several players that can do very well and are playing their best, physically. They're growing, they're getting stronger," Corretja told Eurosport.

"Mentally, it is pretty much the first time you have players who believe they can do well in a best-of-five slam, and sustain their level for a long time. After three, four matches they were already exhausted. But now I think you have players that they can really cause problems to Novak. And that's what I think is going to be probably the most open Australian in the last years," he added.

Corretja also named the players he believes will do well alongside the Serb at the 2024 Australian Open:

"I'm sure. I'm sure that [Carlos] Alcaraz is ready to do well. I'm sure that Sinner is going to be ready to do well. [Daniil] Medvedev, [Alexander] Zverev [Holger] Rune, [Andrey] Rublev have been playing very well too."

Novak Djokovic will play an exhibition match with Carlos Alcaraz before his 2024 campaign begins

Novak Djokovic is set to play an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz before kicking off his 2024 campaign.

The match will take place on December 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season, a festival organized by the country's General Entertainment Authority.

Alcaraz recently expressed his excitement about his upcoming clash with the 36-year-old on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Heading to Riyadh on December 27 for my match against @DjokerNole! ❤️ 🎾 @RiyadhSeason."

