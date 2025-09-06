  • home icon
  Tennis
  "Novak Djokovic makes all 4 Slam SF & people think he should retire" - Fans react to journalist's question about Serb's future in Alcaraz-Sinner era

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 06, 2025 13:57 GMT
L to R: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. (Images by Getty)
With the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest players in the Open Era. Although he has won every major tournament, the spotlight is now shifting to the new stars of the sport- Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

At the currently held US Open, the Serb was forced to end his quest for the 25th title after losing to world No.2 Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Djokovic has had a rollercoaster season this year, where he was forced to retire at the Australian Open. He faced defeats against the world No.1 Sinner in the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon.

After his recent defeat to Alcaraz, a journalist made predictions about the Serb's future, stating that although Djokovic is the third-best player in the world, Sinner and Alcaraz are proving to be dominant over him.

A few fans disagreed with the journalist's remark by stating Djokovic is still playing at a high level and highlighted the similarity with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Novak makes all four grand slam semifinals and people think he should retire. Pshh," a fan wrote.
Keep playing. he will get it. Nadal and Federer played for much longer. Novak will be FINE," another fan expressed.
Another fan suggested Novak Djokovic should retire to let fans enjoy the new Alcaraz-Sinner era.

"No shame in retiring now before he breaks his body. He has won everything and not sure he needs to prove anything to anyone anymore. He will always be remembered as one of the GOATs of the sport. I can only wish him well but for now it’s times to enjoy the Alcaraz and Sinner era," one of the fans chimed in.
"Who retires when they’re the 3rd best player in the world?? I think he will Keep it going until he’s ready to hang it up.🐐," a fan opined.

Novak Djokovic admits struggling against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. (Photo by Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic admitted that his younger rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Janik Sinner are playing at a very high level, and it becomes difficult to stay competitive at the last stages of major tournaments against them.

“I lost three out of four slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing at a high level,” Djokovic admitted. “It’s kind of what I felt this year even with Jannik. Yeah, best of five makes it very very difficult for me to play with them, particularly if it’s the end stages of the grand slam." (via hindustantimes.com)

After locking horns with each other at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals this year, Alcaraz and Sinner will vie again at the US Open.

