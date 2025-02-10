Novak Djokovic makes big statement of intent ahead of impending return from injury at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Qatar Open in Doha after his injury setback at the Australian Open 2025. The Serbian also made his intentions clear about eyeing the 100th ATP title of his career at the event, which he has been chasing for a while now.

The 10-time Australian Open champion picked up a hamstring injury in his left leg during the quarterfinal round against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open which he eventually managed to win in an intense four-set battle. However, in the semifinals, he was forced to retire after a hard-fought first set against World No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

In an interview with the Montenegrin news publication Vijesti, Djokovic shared his intentions for the Doha 2025 and expressed his thoughts regarding Grand Slams.

“I hope that the 100th trophy can come already in Doha, I've been chasing it for a long time, since October last year, but about that - it will come when it's supposed to come. Thank God, I know it will come, we'll see when and where,” he said.

Further, he talked about his vision for the Grand Slam events.

“As for the Grand Slam, it's a bigger challenge, a more difficult undertaking, but I believe I can - if I didn't believe I could compete at that level with the best tennis players in the world, I wouldn't compete any further. I think I proved with my victory against Alcaraz at the Australian Open that I can still compete for the biggest trophies,” he added.

The 37-year-old is in search of his 100th ATP title since November 2023, when he won the ATP Finals for the record-breaking seventh time, beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets. In 2024, the Serbian legend reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon.

Later in the year, he achieved a 'Career Golden Slam' by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a goal he had been pursuing for years and finally conquered on his fifth attempt. This triumph was not only the defining moment of the year but also a milestone in his illustrious career, symbolizing the achievement of his ultimate goal and solidifying his legacy as having 'completed tennis.'

After securing a remarkable victory over World No. 3 Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Djokovic showcased that he remains a formidable force at the highest level, capable of defeating the world’s top players. With his hunger undiminished, he continues his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, the most by anyone in the history of the sport. Currently, he is tied with the Australian tennis legend, Margaret Court at 24 Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic’s track record at the Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic celebrating his 2017 Qatar Open title - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed significant success at the Qatar Open, making it one of his favorite stops on the ATP calendar. The Serbian superstar has won the tournament twice, back-to-back in 2016-17.

In 2016, Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the final with a commanding performance 6-1, 6-2. The following year, he successfully defended his title, defeating Andy Murray in a thrilling three-set battle 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. His overall win-loss ratio at the tournament is 15:2, resulting in a win percentage of 88%.

The former World No. 1 is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the Qatar Open title. However, he faces tough competition, with several elite players such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev among others also participating in the event. To claim his 100th ATP title, Djokovic will need to bring his absolute best to the court and rise to the occasion against the world's finest.

