Novak Djokovic makes his feelings known on Australian Open fans booing him after shock retirement vs Alexander Zverev, with emotional plea

Novak Djokovic sustained an injury in the 2025 Australian Open semi-final. After losing the first set 7-6(5) to Alexander Zverev, the Serb retired, as he was unable to continue.

Djokovic was booed and jeered by the crowd as he made his exit from the Rod Laver Arena. At his post-match press conference, the Serbian media asked him for his thoughts on the disapproving reaction of the crowd. He admitted that even though he was devoid of support, he still sympathized with the crowd and understood the reason for their disappointment.

The Serb highlighted that he tried as much as possible to stay in the match, he had to stop to avoid exacerbating his injury.

"People have come, they paid for the tickets expecting a great match and a big fight, which they didn’t get. From that perspective, I can understand. I am doing my best to understand them, but I am not sure whether they understand me or if they even want to understand me,” he said.

The former World No. 1 received a lot of criticism following his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final. Some viewers called Djokovic a "cheater" and his injury to be "fake" after his win against the Spaniard.

"It’s always easier to judge and criticise than to understand," said Djokovic in response.

A dejected Djokovic departed his 50th Grand Slam semi-final with the possibility of a career-threatening injury.

"If he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means he cannot" - Alexander Zverev on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (right) and Alexander Zverev after their semi-final- Source: Getty

After reaching his second Grand Slam final, Alexander Zverev urged fans to reflect on the glorious career of Novak Djokovic following the negative reaction to his retirement from the match.

"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear," said the German in his on-court interview.

"He has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means that he cannot continue a tennis match. So please, be respectful and really show some love to Novak as well."

Novak Djokovic fought gamely in the first set despite being hindered by injury. Zverev lauded him for the show of tenacity:

"I played probably one of my best sets of the tournament now in the first set. But, I won 7-5 in a tiebreak while, he was injured. Maybe I'm not that good, or Maybe Novak is too good for the sport," said the German.

Zverev will be playing his first Australian Open final against top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

