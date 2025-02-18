Novak Djokovic makes his feelings known after shock Matteo Berrettini loss at Qatar Open 2025

Novak Djokovic suffered an upset in the first round of the 2025 Qatar Open on Tuesday (Feb. 18), losing to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. Following the match, the Serb swatted aside any injury concerns that the tennis world had as he gave full credit to his Italian opponent.

Ad

Djokovic was making his first tour-level singles appearance in Doha this week after injuring his right hamstring at the Australian Open in January. Unfortunately for the 24-time Major winner, he came out completely flat as the big-serving Berrettini outplayed him 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the second round of the Qatar Open.

During his post-match press conference at the ATP 250 tournament, Novak Djokovic disclosed that he didn't feel "any pain or discomfort" in his right leg on Tuesday. The 37-year-old also spared a word for Berrettini's tactical acumen.

Ad

Trending

"I didn't have any pain or discomfort in that sense. I was outplayed by just a better player today. Yes, I wasn't at my desired level, and it could be that I'm still not moving the way I want to move, but, I mean, I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that," Novak Djokovic told the media in Doha on Tuesday. "He was just the better player. I think he played a master class match, to be honest, tactically, and served very well, so just a very deserved win from his side."

Ad

Novak Djokovic on his current physical condition: "Things are not the same as 10 years ago, 15 years ago"

Djokovic retired after first set of his encounter against No. 2 seed Zverev in Melbourne (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic also spoke about the limitations of playing well into 'Father Time', insisting that he was bound to be overpowered by opponents from time to time. Moreover, the Serb asserted that while he is still in good shape, the fact that he is not the same athlete that he was 10-15 years ago is evident.

Ad

"I am trying to improve my game, as everybody else. But my game is not going to change now drastically," the two-time Qatar Open champion said. "I'm not going to play serve and volley, maybe every once in a while, but my game is what it is, the core is going to be the same. I'm going to try to adjust depending on the surface that I play on and so forth.

Ad

"There are more injuries. Things are not the same as 10 years ago, 15 years ago. I still try to take care of my body on a daily basis, and it's more challenging now, no doubt. I still try to do my very best, given the circumstances."

Although the 24-time Major winner's singles campaign in Doha ended on an unceremonious note, his chances of silverware are still alive at the ATP 250 tournament. He is teaming up with Fernando Verdasco in doubles this week. The duo won their first-round match against Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1 on Monday (Feb. 17).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis