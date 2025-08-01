Novak Djokovic makes shock collaboration with Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis & ex-McLaren star in new business move

As part of a new business move, Novak Djokovic has made a shock collaboration with Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and ex-McLaren superstar Kevin Magnussen. Djokovic has acquired a stake in French Ligue 2 side Le Mans FC through Outfield, a Brazilian sports, media and entertainment venture capital firm.Oakberry CEO Georgios Frangulis is among the consortium of investors named by Outfield, which also includes former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa.The newly-promoted club highlighted Djokovic's mental strength and hoped that his unique approach would bring &quot;considerable added value&quot; to the franchise.&quot;Djokovic, the most successful player in history, whose mental strength and unique approach will bring considerable added value,” read a statement released by Le Mans FC.&quot;Le Mans FC is proud to welcome OutField, a leader in sports investment in Latin America, and Georgios Frangulis, CEO of OakBerry, as new financial partners! With Novak Djokovic, Felipe Massa, and Kevin Magnussen, a new era is coming. Thoughts?&quot; read a tweet by Le Mans FC.Aryna Sabalenka, who began dating Georgios Frangulis in early 2024, is also a brand ambassador for Oakberry, the superfood brand founded by the Brazilian entrepreneur in 2016.Kevin Magnussen and Felipe Massa have both been part of Formula 1 in the past. Interestingly, Magnussen was part of the 24 Hours of Le Mans event, the annual endurance sports car race, representing BMW M Team WRT in June 2025.Meanwhile, Le Mans FC are all set to begin their Ligue 2 campaign on August 9 against En Avant Guingamp.Recounting Novak Djokovic's 2025 season thus farNovak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyNovak Djokovic, who began the 2025 season at the Brisbane International, made it to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event before an impressive run at the Australian Open.Djokovic, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open with an emphatic win against Carlos Alcaraz, was forced to retire owing to a left leg injury. The former World No. 1 then failed to get past Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the French Open, going down in straight sets 4-6, 5-7, 6-7(3).Following a couple of disappointing outings in Qatar and Indian Wells, he made it to the title round in Miami only to be defeated by Jakub Mensik.A title win at Geneva has been the high point of Novak Djokovic's 2025 season. The Serb became only the third player in the Open era to win 100 career ATP tour singles titles after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, following his title triumph in Switzerland.Seeking a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, the 38-year-old lost to Jannik Sinner yet again in the semifinals of the grass-court Grand Slam.