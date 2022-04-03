Novak Djokovic is the only man to have won the Miami Masters without dropping a set

Novak Djokovic has won the most Miami Masters titles in the tournament's 37-year history. The Serb has won the title six times to date, tied with Andre Agassi on the list of all-time winners.

But when it comes to winning the ATP 1000 event without dropping a set, the World No. 1 is the only player to have done so. Remarkably, Djokovic has managed to pull off the feat four times so far.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's first such accomplishment came in the 2007 edition, during his maiden triumph in Miami. Seeded 10th in the tournament, he defeated three unseeded players in the first three rounds to reach the quarterfinals against second seed Rafael Nadal.

Nadal was yet to lose a set in the event at that point as well, but fell against the Serb without much resistance. In the semifinals, the 34-year-old vanquished 12th seed Andy Murray in dominant fashion, even serving up a bagel in the second set.

Qualifier Guillermo Canas stood between Djokovic, then 19 years old, and his first Masters 1000 title, but the Argentinian was blown away by the World No. 1 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the best-of-five encounter.

In the 2012 edition, where he was the top seed, the 34-year-old defeated five seeded players en route to his third Miami title. Following victories over fifth seed David Ferrer (quarterfinals) and 21st seed Juan Monaco (semifinals), the 20-time Grand Slam champion disposed of fourth seed Andy Murray 6-1, 7-6(4) to defend his title.

In 2014, the Serb was the second seed but made a strong statement by dismantling defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals. After receiving a walkover from Kei Nishikori in the semifinals, the World No. 1 bested top seed Nadal 6-3, 6-3 in the final to record one of his best ever title runs on the ATP tour.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's fourth and most recent time winning the tournament came in the 2016 edition, where he raced to his third Miami title on the trot and sixth title overall. As the top seed, Djokovic dwarfed five seeded players once again to lift the trophy (Joao Sousa, Dominic Thiem, Tomas Berdych, David Goffin and Kei Nishikori) for his then-record 28th Masters 1000 title.

Novak Djokovic has won 10 Masters 1000 titles overall without dropping a set, the most in history

In addition to the four Miami Masters titles, Novak Djokovic has won six more Masters 1000 titles without dropping a set -- the most by any man in ATP history. On hardcourts, the Serb won the 2014 and 2019 Paris Masters, the 2015 and 2018 Shanghai Masters and the 2016 Canada Masters with such dominance.

On claycourts, the 2019 Madrid Masters is the only ATP 1000 event the World No. 1 has won without dropping a set. Overall, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has won 19 tournaments in which he won every set he played, 11 behind Rafael Nadal's record of 30. Among active players, only Nadal and Roger Federer (21) have more title runs to their name without dropping a set.

