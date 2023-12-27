Novak Djokovic recently made a bold statement regarding his arch-rival Rafael Nadal’s fast-approaching return to competition.

Nadal has been out of action since his second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open, having suffered a hip injury during the match. After a successful arthroscopic surgery in June, and a few intense training blocks in the recent weeks, the Spaniard is now set to return to the sport. In the coming days, he will be in action at 2024 Brisbane International (December 31- January 7).

While the tennis world is eagerly waiting to cheer him on, Rafael Nadal himself is not fancying a miraculous rise to the top. The former World No. 1 previously conveyed that he was prepared to face hardships on his immediate return to the ATP Tour and was ready to go easy on himself.

The Spaniard’s arch-rival Novak Djokovic, however, had a different idea of how Nadal's return to competition would be. During a recent presser in Riyadh, where he is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match, Djokovic hinted that he expects Nadal to find his footing from the get-go.

“I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest. Many times, they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong,” Novak Djokovic said.

The Serb also noted that there have been many instances where the duo has been written off when returning from an injury layoff, only for them to make a quick ascent to the top.

“He’s not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play — let’s say — on a medium level, play a few matches,” the World No. 1 added.

Speaking for Rafael Nadal, Djokovic said that the 22-time Grand Slam champion must want to add to his 92 career titles. He also expressed his belief that the “legend” would be returning with an intention to win a Major.

“He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I’m sure that his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a Grand Slam,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

While Rafael Nadal will start his 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International, Novak Djokovic will contest the United Cup

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal, currently ranked World No. 670, has received a wild card to contest the ATP 250 Brisbane International.

The Spaniard will face tough competition from the get-go, with the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton and Andy Murray also set to commence their 2024 journey at the event.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will start off by competing at the 2024 United Cup (December 29- January 7). He will represent his home country, Serbia, alongside Olga Danilovic, Hamad Medjedovic, Natalija Stevanovic, Nikola Cacic and Dejana Radanovic.

The team is placed in group E and will face off against China and the Czech Republic during the group stage matches in Perth.

