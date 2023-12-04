Rafael Nadal recently expressed his hope to not burden himself with the weight of expectations on his return to competitive tennis after an almost year-long break.

Nadal last played a tennis match at the Australian Open in January 2023. He won the opener against Jack Draper but injured his hip while playing against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He also lost the match in straight sets.

Later in the year, the Spaniard had a surgery as the hip injury worsened. He decided to discontinue the 2023 season and also hinted that 2024 could be the last year of his professional career.

Recently, the 22-time Grand Slam champion announced his decision to begin the final chapter of his career at the Brisbane International tournament, which is scheduled to start on December 31, 2023.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return, Nadal said he wishes to not overburden himself with expectations in the initial phase.

"I expect from myself not to expect anything. This is the truth. To have the ability not to demand from myself what I have demanded throughout my career," he said in a video message on X (formerly Twitter). Right now what I really hope is to be able to not do that, not to demand the maximum, to accept that things are going to be very difficult at the beginning and forgive myself if things go wrong at the beginning, which is a very big possibility."

The 37-year-old added:

"I’ve been afraid to announce things because in the end it’s been a year without competing and it’s a hip operation. But what worries me the most is not the hip, it’s everything else."

Rafael Nadal: "I trust and hope that things go well"

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Rafael Nadal further showed faith in his ability and stated that he looked forward to being a competitor again.

"I think I’m ready and I trust and hope that things go well and that it gives me the opportunity to enjoy myself on the court. It’s been a long time, so I hope first of all to again feel those nerves, that illusion, those fears, those doubts," the Spaniard said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added:

"But knowing that there may be a not-too-distant future things can change if I keep the illusion and the spirit of work and the physique responds to me."

