Novak Djokovic is the "maximum level of perfection", he'll end up with the most Slams: Federico Coria

Federico Coria recently spoke in very glowing terms about Novak Djokovic, commending the World No. 1 for his near-perfect level of tennis. Coria also believes that Djokovic will finish his career with more Grand Slams than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who currently lead the Serb by three Majors apiece.

Federico Coria is the younger brother of former French Open runner-up Guillermo Coria. And like his older brother, Federico has also served a ban from the sport. While Guillermo Coria was suspended for consuming a banned substance, Federico was punished for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

While speaking with Punto de Break in a recent video interview, Federico Coria explained in detail why he idolizes Novak Djokovic. Coria admitted that praising the Serb can be considered 'politically incorrect', but he went ahead with his tributes anyway.

“I know perhaps I'm not being politically correct (laughing), but maybe because of my playing style, I look up to Novak Djokovic the most,” Coria said. “To me, he's the maximum level of perfection and I'm sure he'll be the player with most Grand Slams won in the future.”

Novak Djokovic is currently in Adelaide, undergoing quarantine ahead of the Australian hardcourt swing. The Serb is the favorite to lift his 9th Australian Open title come February.

Why is voicing support for Novak Djokovic perceived to be ‘politically incorrect’?

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time, and he has also displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout his career. But while Djokovic's heartfelt gestures on and off the court have earned widespread applause, his occasional acts of petulance (US Open disqualification) or ignorance (flouting of rules at the Adria Tour) have made him a bit of a villain in the eyes of the media.

The public tends to remember misdeeds a lot more than the good ones, which is why it isn’t surprising that Novak Djokovic is perceived in negative light by many.

Moreover, the Serb doesn't believe in half-measures, like some of his peers. He has shown a willingness to go the whole hog for achieving his goals, and that has landed him in hot water on occasion.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic has recently drawn a great deal of negativity for trying to voice his concerns for the players who are quarantining in Melbourne. The Serb made a list of suggestions to Craig Tiley (Tennis Australia Chief), asking for an improvement in the players' conditions, but the move was roundly criticized in the media.

Djokovic was labelled 'selfish' by many, and his 'demands' were deemed to be unreasonable given that they pertain to a country with strict quarantine rules.

Craig Tiley later clarified that the Serb was merely making suggestions rather than issuing demands. But by then the damage was done; people had already judged Djokovic and labeled him as the wrongdoer, just because he failed to be diplomatic in his stance.

In essence, Novak Djokovic's good intentions earned him brickbats from the public, like they have done many times in the past. It's no wonder that Federico Coria considers supporting Djokovic to be 'politically incorrect'.