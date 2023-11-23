World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently discussed the prospect of facing his long-time rival Rafael Nadal for one last time at the French Open in 2024. The Serb suggested that he'd prefer to play him "anywhere else" given Nadal's unmatched record on clay in Paris.

Ahead of his Davis Cup quarter-finals match, Djokovic discussed his career, records, and the famous rivalry with Nadal and Federer in an interview with MARCA. On the topic of a final showdown with Nadal at Roland Garros in 2024, Djokovic quipped:

"Although if you give me a choice, I would say anywhere else. Roland Garros wouldn't be bad, but Nadal is the player who has won there the most times in the history of the tournament."

When asked about the records he’s eyeing next, Djokovic expressed his desire to surpass the most titles record. He said:

"I want to win as many tournaments as possible and pass Connors"

Praising his rival's impact, Novak Djokovic reflected on the significance of Carlos Alcaraz's win over him at Wimbledon. He added:

"It was good to lose to Carlos because it motivated me for the rest of the season"

Discussing his unique dynamic with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic answered why he considers them as rivals more than friends:

"It's true that we can't be friends because with friends you talk about everything, the good, the bad, your secrets. With your rivals I don't think you feel very comfortable revealing all that."

Novak Djokovic further shared his Olympic aspirations, aiming for the gold that has eluded him. He discussed the challenge of competing at Roland Garros for the Olympics, a venue that will bring back memories of the 2012 Games. He said:

"It's going to be a strange feeling for me to play the Games at the Roland Garros. It will be similar to the feeling I had in 2012, when it was at Wimbledon. I think it was the first and the last time it was played there with colored shirts and not the white ones."

Contemplating his legacy, Djokovic expressed a desire to be remembered for more than just records. He stated:

"Apart from the records, I would like to leave a legacy for those to come. I would like to be remembered as someone who used the platform that tennis allows me and my status to help other players so that more can make a living from the racquet."

Novak Djokovic sets sights on the wellness industry with new Australian venture

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy at ATP Finals 2023

Novak Djokovic is branching out into the wellness industry with a new venture set to launch in Australia. Fresh from his ATP Finals win, Djokovic is diving into the wellness world with a new energizing sports drink. This will be the starting point for a more comprehensive range of health-focused items the Serb plans to unveil.

The announcement came with the detail that the sports drink will be introduced during the 2024 Australian Open. Djokovic mentioned that the plans for this venture had been in place since the end of the 2023 US Open, when he had taken a break to focus on developing the brand.

Although the exact date for the launch of the product has not yet been specified, speculation suggests that it may occur in the week between the United Cup and the Australian Open, capitalizing on the global attention focused on Australia due to the tennis events.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here